Cleveland, OH

Sabia Hardy
3d ago

God Bless US its going down errday! Praying for better days for everyone why ppl.take things so serious its enough going on let GO an let GOD

WKYC

38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 children, 1 adult lose their home in fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home on the city’s East side Thursday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lenacrave Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
WICKLIFFE, OH
WKYC

Woman shot in face in Eastlake; suspect in custody

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday afternoon in Eastlake. Police received a call reporting the shooting just after 2:30 p.m., with the incident occurring on the 1200 block of East 344th Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was later transferred to a medical facility in Downtown Cleveland. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.
EASTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

