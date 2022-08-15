ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

starvedrock.media

La Salle Leaders Trying To Push Along KFC Demolition

It’s been almost two months since the KFC in La Salle was gutted by fire. The gashed building still sits awaiting demolition. While he knows it takes awhile to tear buildings down based on his own experience, La Salle Building Inspector Andy Bacidore says the KFC property poses a danger and sent a city ordinance ticket in the mail on Tuesday. He says a fence needs to go up immediately given that some people have apparently been walking around inside the gutted restaurant.
LASALLE, IL
WIFR

‘Broadband for All’ initiative to span several Northern Illinois counties

STATELINE - An initiative between several area counties will soon offer rural areas more reliable Wi-Fi for all residents across the stateline. Boone is one of at least four counties participating in the “Broadband for All Cohort” to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities. Pamela Lopez-Fettes with Growth Dimensions got the idea when she was approached by a local business several years ago.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
PEORIA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois

Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
KANE COUNTY, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn

U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich

When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Breweries Set To Take Over Downtown Utica

What better way to spend a summer Saturday in Utica than tasting all types of cold ones with friends?. The craft beer will be flowing as breweries, cideries and meaderies from across the state will take over Mill Street as part of the 6th Annual “Utica Craft Beer Street Fest”. The event runs this Saturday from 2 until 5 with an early bird hour starting at 1.
NORTH UTICA, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
ARIZONA STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Launching Program Expanding Choices In Care For Seniors

Illinois is launching a program that provides more choices in care for the elderly. PACE brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
territorysupply.com

9 Fabulously Unique Places to Stay in Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to its unique history and long list of attractions, Illinois is a destination that goes by many names: The Land of Lincoln, The Prairie State, and the Metropolis of the Midwest.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday

(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives. Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE

