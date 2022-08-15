ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son

By Shay Simon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media.

Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta.

In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video blew up.

Jarius and Sharlita Davis are Nasr’s parents. The high school sweethearts met at Carver High School in South Memphis.

“It’s important to us and most of our family lives back home in Memphis and we always want him to know his roots,” said Jarius Davis.

The family never imagined that recording their life would change their life. They now have multiple videos with more than a million views all over TikTok, Instagram , and YouTube .

“We are very proud of Nas, especially for him to gain notoriety with education is great,” said Jarius Davis. “Nas is just going to build an empire.”.

Nas’ family says they are starting the empire now in hopes Nas will turn the likes and laughs into an online business as he gets older.

“I think he is going to be great. Really smart. Very funny. (He has a) great personality,” said Jarius Davis. “He gets excited when he sees the ring light (and) he loves being on camera. He is an entertainer.”

He is also very intelligent. Nas’ mom says it isn’t by chance. She’s a teacher and teaches him through conversations at home.

“We spend a lot of time talking. We just treat him like a person,” said Sharlita Davis.

He is a person destined for greatness. He now has more than 600 videos posted online and the Davis’ don’t plan on slowing down. They say they are simply starting the empire for the real boss, @TheGodNasr.

