ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

School districts update dress codes for 2022-2023 school year

The dreaded dress code lists have been issued for most local ISD’s for the new school year. The Pleasanton Express breaks down some of the changes to the 2022-2023 dress codes at our local ISDs. Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton ISD’s dress code rule about holes and/ or rips in jeans...
PLEASANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Edgewood, TX
tpr.org

Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic

Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#School Districts#Elementary Schools#Staar#Saisd#Nisd#Neisd
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Meet two Alamo Heights teachers with more than a century of experience combined

SAN ANTONIO — A recent poll is highlighting the toll a school year can take on teachers. According to Gallup, Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers report the highest burnout rate of all U.S. professions. And The National Education Association reports a staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018

SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
seguintoday.com

It’s back to hitting the books in the Seguin ISD

(Seguin) – It’s back to school today for students in the Seguin ISD. Today marks the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The return of students also serves as a friendly reminder to parents and all morning commuters to slow down and be extra careful on those local roadways. The yellow school buses, of course, will again be hitting the roads each weekend morning and afternoon. Drivers are reminded to follow at a safe distance, and always remain alert for children around buses and neighborhood bus stops. They are especially required to stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction a driver is headed. Local law enforcement officials have advised that violations will be cited throughout the city especially in those assigned school zones. Folks are also asked to pay special attention to walkers and those riding their bicycles.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years

SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSAT 12

City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Clerk office to close for two days for state training

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio’s City Clerk’s office will be closed for two days in August for training meetings. The City Clerk offices at 719 S. Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30 for mandatory State of Texas Vital Records and Passport training and City of San Antonio training, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy