KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
Pleasanton Express
School districts update dress codes for 2022-2023 school year
The dreaded dress code lists have been issued for most local ISD’s for the new school year. The Pleasanton Express breaks down some of the changes to the 2022-2023 dress codes at our local ISDs. Pleasanton ISD. Pleasanton ISD’s dress code rule about holes and/ or rips in jeans...
Judson ISD students, teachers head back to school
SAN ANTONIO — Students and teachers will be back in the classroom Wednesday at Judson ISD for the first day of school. The district prepared for the new school year with some changes. Judson ISD has hired 200 new educators for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The...
SAISD begins new school year, debuts improvements at Burbank High School campus
SAN ANTONIO — It’s the first day of school for the third-largest district in the city! San Antonio ISD is getting ready to welcome in thousands of students back to school Tuesday morning. This is a big year for the district --- they are celebrating a new state-of-the-art...
tpr.org
Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic
Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
KSAT 12
‘I’m kind of nervous and excited’: East Central ISD students return to class, with renewed enthusiasm
SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the first day of school for several more school districts in the San Antonio area, and that included the East Central Independent School District. “I’m kind of nervous and excited,” Alexis Salinas, a sixth grader at East Central ISD’s Legacy Middle School said.
Students at Oak Crest Elementary celebrate one of their teachers being named Teacher of the Year
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of students in East Central ISD will be heading back to class Monday for the first day of school. The first day is exciting for lots of teachers and students, but Oak Crest Elementary is also celebrating something exciting. One of their own, Mr. Roger...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
Petition nears 15K signatures asking to restore books removed at San Antonio's North East ISD
School districts have continued to ban books in the past year.
Meet two Alamo Heights teachers with more than a century of experience combined
SAN ANTONIO — A recent poll is highlighting the toll a school year can take on teachers. According to Gallup, Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers report the highest burnout rate of all U.S. professions. And The National Education Association reports a staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned.
Interactive graph: How San Antonio districts improved – or didn't – since 2018
SAN ANTONIO — The report cards are in. After the pandemic put official campus and district-scoring on a hiatus in both 2020 and 2021, officials with the Texas Education Agency on Monday revealed new scores. That means that, for the first time in three years, parents can see the overall score given to their child's district, as well as a breakdown of individual scores based on STAAR testing, academic improvement and districts' efforts in minimizing socioeconomic gaps.
seguintoday.com
It’s back to hitting the books in the Seguin ISD
(Seguin) – It’s back to school today for students in the Seguin ISD. Today marks the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The return of students also serves as a friendly reminder to parents and all morning commuters to slow down and be extra careful on those local roadways. The yellow school buses, of course, will again be hitting the roads each weekend morning and afternoon. Drivers are reminded to follow at a safe distance, and always remain alert for children around buses and neighborhood bus stops. They are especially required to stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction a driver is headed. Local law enforcement officials have advised that violations will be cited throughout the city especially in those assigned school zones. Folks are also asked to pay special attention to walkers and those riding their bicycles.
Working on healthy eating as kids head back to school | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — Over the summer, some of our children's' eating habits may not have been the best. For your child, eating the right food and making sure they eat is very important because children, as their blood sugar drops, concentration drops too, as does their ability to learn in class.
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
news4sanantonio.com
It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
KSAT 12
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed
San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
Bexar County education, law enforcement leaders discuss school safety and security
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Legislative Delegation hosted a series of panels addressing school safety and security as families send their children back to the classroom this fall. Judson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball and Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods joined the delegation to discuss campus security.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Clerk office to close for two days for state training
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio’s City Clerk’s office will be closed for two days in August for training meetings. The City Clerk offices at 719 S. Santa Rosa Avenue will be closed Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30 for mandatory State of Texas Vital Records and Passport training and City of San Antonio training, according to a news release.
