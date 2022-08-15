Storm blows roof off McColl Post Office, National Weather Service says
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm on Monday blew part of the roof off the McColl Post Office, according to a report from the National Weather Service.Download the free StormTracker 13 weather app for weather and alerts at your fingertips
The same storm downed trees and power poles along East Gibson Avenue.
The storm was expected to bring 70 mph winds and hail the size of ping pong balls.
The warning for the storm expired at 5:30 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0