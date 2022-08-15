Storm blows roof off McColl Post Office, National Weather Service says

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm on Monday blew part of the roof off the McColl Post Office, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

The same storm downed trees and power poles along East Gibson Avenue.

The storm was expected to bring 70 mph winds and hail the size of ping pong balls.

The warning for the storm expired at 5:30 p.m.

