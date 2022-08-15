Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Thursday night
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Myers for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez batting third on Thursday
Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hernandez will start in left field on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Alex Call returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/18/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
