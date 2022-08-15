Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
2 taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Fire Department responded to a car crash in Warren on Thursday. Around 3 p.m. near Tod Avenue SW and Hoyt Avenue SW, a car with two people inside crashed into a pole. When crews arrived on the scene, the people were trapped in...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
WFMJ.com
Video shows truck plunging into Columbiana law office
A Florida trucker is being booked into the county jail on charges of OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business after his truck crashed into the stone wall on the traffic circle and an office on South Main Street. Christopher Reynolds, 34, suffered only minor injuries, according...
Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire
Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County. It is unclear what started the fire
WYTV.com
Driver charged in Columbiana roundabout crash
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A driver has been charged following an accident at the Columbiana Circle roundabout early Wednesday morning. Christopher D. Reynolds, 34, has been charged with OVI, failure to control, and obstructing official business. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. a tractor-trailer drove into law offices on 11 South Main...
WFMJ.com
Boardman man allegedly involved in Howland shooting in January indicted
A Boardman man accused of being involved in a shooting in Howland in January was indicted on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Theodore Davis is charged with two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred at the corner of Overland and Elm Road on January 31, 2022.
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen
The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
WFMJ.com
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
WYTV.com
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WFMJ.com
One male shot in the leg at Warren apartment, police investigating cause
Warren Police are currently trying to determine the circumstances leading up to a male being shot in the leg at an apartment on Tod Avenue. Police were dispatched to the apartment complex at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to one male being shot in the leg on the fourth floor of the building.
WFMJ.com
Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage
State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
WYTV.com
YSU parking deck demolition update
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Demolition started on the Lincoln parking deck back in July. Wednesday crews were out tearing it down. The deck was built back in the 1970s and was deteriorating. YSU tells First News that there are many other spots for people to park. With the start...
Semi rollover in Mahoning County on Ohio Turnpike
Crews were called to Market Street near the State Route 7 exit just before 10 a.m.
Titusville Herald
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
