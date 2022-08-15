ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

2 taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Fire Department responded to a car crash in Warren on Thursday. Around 3 p.m. near Tod Avenue SW and Hoyt Avenue SW, a car with two people inside crashed into a pole. When crews arrived on the scene, the people were trapped in...
WARREN, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Video shows truck plunging into Columbiana law office

A Florida trucker is being booked into the county jail on charges of OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business after his truck crashed into the stone wall on the traffic circle and an office on South Main Street. Christopher Reynolds, 34, suffered only minor injuries, according...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Driver charged in Columbiana roundabout crash

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A driver has been charged following an accident at the Columbiana Circle roundabout early Wednesday morning. Christopher D. Reynolds, 34, has been charged with OVI, failure to control, and obstructing official business. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. a tractor-trailer drove into law offices on 11 South Main...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman man allegedly involved in Howland shooting in January indicted

A Boardman man accused of being involved in a shooting in Howland in January was indicted on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Theodore Davis is charged with two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred at the corner of Overland and Elm Road on January 31, 2022.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen

The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'

The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Work to restore lake in Austintown begins

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

One male shot in the leg at Warren apartment, police investigating cause

Warren Police are currently trying to determine the circumstances leading up to a male being shot in the leg at an apartment on Tod Avenue. Police were dispatched to the apartment complex at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to one male being shot in the leg on the fourth floor of the building.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage

State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

YSU parking deck demolition update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Demolition started on the Lincoln parking deck back in July. Wednesday crews were out tearing it down. The deck was built back in the 1970s and was deteriorating. YSU tells First News that there are many other spots for people to park. With the start...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Titusville Herald

Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash

A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

