Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Person injured trying to retrieve snatched purse, police looking for suspects
GRANDVILLE, MI -- A person fell and was injured while trying to retrieve a snatched purse in a Grandville parking lot, police said. Grandville police said they are looking for two teens involved in the purse-snatching. Police responded about 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 3400 block of Century...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Video: Man exits car holding beer following chase in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver who led deputies on a chase exited his vehicle with a can of Bud Light in hand, dash camera video showed. The driver had a blood alcohol content of almost four times the legal limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Coldwater police seek gas station armed robbery suspect
Police searching for the suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Coldwater Wednesday night.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police investigating Wednesday night armed robbery at Meijer gas station
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Meijer gas station at 610 East Chicago which took place late Wednesday night. Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid says the robbery was reported at about 10:05 p.m.. He reports a male suspect showed a hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State police investigate Calhoun Co. stolen property
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a breaking and entering complaint out of Calhoun County.
One injured in Wyoming shooting believed connected to road rage
WYOMING, MI -- One person was injury in a shooting on Byron Center Avenue that police believe was related to a road-rage incident. The person’s injury was minor, police said, and investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Police arrest man suspected of firing shots inside store, then at Kalamazoo officer
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots inside a grocery store, then at a Kalamazoo police officer. Kalamazoo police on Tuesday, Aug. 16 confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Egleston Avenue. He was arrested after police executed a search...
Suspect sought in Calhoun Co. gas station armed robbery
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Calhoun County Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
WWMTCw
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
Juvenile dead, four injured in Hudsonville after teen driver misses stop sign, police say
HUDSONVILLE, MI -- One person died and four others were injured in a collision between an SUV and gravel truck near Hudsonville, police said. The person who died was described as a juvenile and was a passenger in a Jeep, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the Jeep was...
KDPS: Suspect in custody in armed robbery case
The suspect is in custody for an armed robbery where police say he shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
Attorneys for ex-police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya’s killing ask judge to delay pivotal hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys representing a former Grand Rapids police officer charged with fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, are asking a judge to delay their client’s upcoming preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary...
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0