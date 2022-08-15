ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Pennsylvania Postal Worker Assaulted Coworkers: USDOJ

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago

A 34-year-old man in York caused "bodily injuries" to his coworkers at the United States Postal Service according to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Christopher Moody was indicted the previous day by a federal grand jury for an assault on federal employees alleged committed on December 10, 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

The incident was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Springettsbury Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Ford is prosecuting the case, according to the release.

Additional details about the case were not available.

The maximum penalty for this offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

