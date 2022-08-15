Read full article on original website
ewu.edu
Fall Campus Covid Protocols
The start of the ‘22-’23 academic year is quickly approaching and we are looking forward to the return of students and the energy they bring to all campus locations. The fall schedule includes a full slate of inspiring in-person classes, exciting events and activities, and opportunities to cheer on student athletes. I am confident we can do all of these things together while ensuring that our community stays Eagle Strong. With this in mind, please take a few minutes to review the various steps you can take to stay healthy, familiarize yourself with our current Covid-19 protocols and requirements, and learn more about resources available to you.
ewu.edu
University Police Train to Respond
On a scorching hot summer Wednesday, a dedicated team from EWU University Police donned heavy gear and did the exhausting but important work of incidence-response training. Inside Morrison Hall, which formerly housed students, officers led by Sgt. Nick Bickley, firearms and armor instructor, and Officer Greg Karlis, defense tactics instructor, learned the foundational skills necessary to respond to an active shooter — a worse-case-scenario that requires advanced preparation and training.
