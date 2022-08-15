The start of the ‘22-’23 academic year is quickly approaching and we are looking forward to the return of students and the energy they bring to all campus locations. The fall schedule includes a full slate of inspiring in-person classes, exciting events and activities, and opportunities to cheer on student athletes. I am confident we can do all of these things together while ensuring that our community stays Eagle Strong. With this in mind, please take a few minutes to review the various steps you can take to stay healthy, familiarize yourself with our current Covid-19 protocols and requirements, and learn more about resources available to you.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO