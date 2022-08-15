Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
Montana Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions explained
There are currently no fire restrictions in Missoula County, however, the fire danger remains extreme.
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC
July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
Montana teen travels country with her prize-winning steer
It's all part of a winning formula for 16-year-old Kaydin Kumpula as she travels the country with a can of cattle hairspray and her coach, Dan Vanek.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
IN THIS ARTICLE
mtpr.org
Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?
Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
yourbigsky.com
Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice
Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Northern Lights making rare appearance in Montana
For a three-day stretch, there's a great opportunity to witness a night show put on by Mother Nature due to the perfect geometric storm.
Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police
I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0