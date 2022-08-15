ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
Cat Country 102.9

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
97.1 KISS FM

MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC

July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
Cat Country 102.9

Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
mtpr.org

Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?

Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
yourbigsky.com

Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
XL Country 100.7

Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.

As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
Daily Montanan

Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police

I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Daily Montanan

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
