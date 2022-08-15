ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents upset with 8-week Bird Street closure

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

Area residents are displeased with the City of Sun Prairie for agreeing to close North Bird Street between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road for two months so construction and public improvements associated with the Heyday development may be completed before winter.

A flashing sign has warned residents and travelers through the area for about two weeks, but a recent Facebook post by the Sun Prairie Public Works Department about the closure has caused some negative reaction. That’s because the City of Sun Prairie already has a stretch of North Bristol Street/Highway N closed from Windsor Street/Highway 19 to Klubertanz Drive until at least Aug. 29.

At the same time, crews are finishing up work that will widen the intersection of South Grand Avenue at Windsor Street/19 with some turn lanes, and adding a traffic signal to the intersection of South Grand at Blue Aster Boulevard, where the majority of traffic will be directed to enter the new Sun Prairie West High School when it opens on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Added to those projects is the lengthy list of neighborhood street reconstruction projects that usually occur during a Sun Prairie summertime, and residents are experiencing construction consternation.

“We live off Egre, and having Bird and Bristol closed as well as Highway C/Grand lane closures occurring ALL at the same time makes it difficult to get in and out of Sun Prairie,” wrote a poster identifying herself on Facebook as Marianne Lennon Schulz on the Sun Prairie Public Works Facebook page. “What is the Heyday private development project and why would it require that stretch to be closed for nearly two months?”

“We understand that these road closures are inconvenient and we try our best to coordinate these projects and minimize adverse impacts on residents. The Heyday project is a multi-residential private development project. They are installing a new water main and reconstructing a portion of Bird Street as part of that project,” the department replied.

The project is also expected to widen the road surface of North Bird Street, install storm sewer and extend bike lanes to the city’s northern boundary at Egre and North Bird Street.

“This makes it very difficult for those of us that live in the area as Bristol is still also closed,” wrote Tara Freund. “Completely understand when projects are needed, but the timing of these together seems off.”

A poster identified as Mike Mosso said on the Public Works page that detours are provided.

“Mike Mosso, while they are two separate areas, many of us that live in Bristol use Bird Street as an alternate road with Bristol Street closed,” wrote a poster identified as Susan Burgard. “This takes that route away completely. It also won’t be fun at the beginning of the school year to get kids to the new Central Heights school from these neighborhoods and it adds over a mile to our drive there having to navigate both detours along the way.”

“Susan Burgard if you live north of Egre, I get it,” Mosso replied. “But coming up Bristol and cutting over on Tower or Stonehaven to get to Bird adds minimal time.”

“Four-way Stop signs at the corner of Bird and Stonehaven would be nice,” wrote Facebook poster Tim Halbach.

The project, which began on Monday Aug. 15, closes Bird Street from Stonehaven Drive to Egre Road as part of the Heyday private development project. The department advises travelers to use Egre Road east to Highway N/North Bristol Street to Stonehaven Drive as the detour route.

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

