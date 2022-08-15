ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

