ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Key West, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Lake Mary#Eyw#United#Silver Airways
keysweekly.com

SEARCH FOR NEXT CITY MANAGER STARTS WITH THESE 7 KEY WESTERS

Key West will need a new city manager in July 2023, when Patti McLauchlin retires. The mayor and city commissioners have appointed a search committee to find and vet potential candidates for the city’s top job. The committee will likely review a field of applicants and forward their top recommendations to city officials for further consideration and interviews. McLauchlin will provide an update when the city commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING

There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy