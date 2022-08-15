Read full article on original website
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
Key West Man Sentenced to Years In Prison For Tax Crimes, Immigration FraudTaxBuzzKey West, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida LocalAmraBegKey West, FL
flkeysnews.com
Traveling to and from Key West by plane? Lone runway had ‘asphalt failure,’ needed repair
UPDATE: The runway at Key West International Airport reopened Tuesday morning and flights have resumed. Flights in and out of Key West came to an abrupt halt Monday afternoon when the island’s airport shut down its only runway due to a small section of asphalt going soft. Key West...
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
natureworldnews.com
Shark Attack in the Florida Keys Leaves 10-Year-Old Boy to Lose a Part of His Leg
A 10-year-old boy lost his legs after being amputated as an initial result of being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling with his family during a vacation in the Florida Keys last week, state officials and a family member reportedly confirmed. The victim, named Jameson Reeder Jr., a resident...
Click10.com
Large great white shark swims very close to Florida Keys fishermen
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who are used to deep sea fishing and tagging Mahi for research, were about 23 miles offshore Cudjoe Key on Monday. They first spotted a log in the water, which was likely to attract fish and bait. But then...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies find 125 pounds of suspected cocaine floating off Florida Keys coast
KEY WEST, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies in the Florida Keys seized 70 pounds of suspected cocaine that was discovered floating in the ocean on Tuesday, just days after another bale of narcotics was found offshore. The Coast Guard originally spotted the drugs Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and called the Monroe...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Fake rideshare driver exposed himself, touched woman trying to get ride home
KEY WEST, Fla. – A woman who thought she was getting a ride home from Key West from a rideshare driver was instead victimized by a man pretending to work for a rideshare company, who exposed himself and touched her, Monroe County deputies allege. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
flkeysnews.com
Why sharks attack — and why they don’t. In Florida, the waters are complicated
A shark bit a human in the Florida Keys again. Last weekend, the family of a 10-year-old said the boy lost part of his leg in the attack. This was at least the fifth shark attack off Monroe County this summer. “He is doing quite well,” said Jason Rafter, a...
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
keysweekly.com
SEARCH FOR NEXT CITY MANAGER STARTS WITH THESE 7 KEY WESTERS
Key West will need a new city manager in July 2023, when Patti McLauchlin retires. The mayor and city commissioners have appointed a search committee to find and vet potential candidates for the city’s top job. The committee will likely review a field of applicants and forward their top recommendations to city officials for further consideration and interviews. McLauchlin will provide an update when the city commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
keysweekly.com
2 ATTORNEYS VIE FOR NONPARTISAN COUNTY JUDGE SEAT – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
Two Monroe County Judge positions will change hands in 2022 after the Aug. 23 primary election. While Sharon Hamilton was unopposed in the Group 3 seat, attorneys Albert “Al” Kelley and Jason Smith will vie for the Group 1 seat, formerly occupied by Judge Pearly Fowler, in the nonpartisan election.
keysweekly.com
JOHN BARTUS: MAKING THINGS BETTER TAKES MORE THAN JUST COMPLAINING
There’s a joke, somewhat adapted for the area, that seems to fit these days…. Q: How many Conchs (or Conch wannabes) does it take to change a light bulb?. A: Three. One to change the bulb, one to mix the margaritas, and one to complain that the new light bulb just isn’t the same as the old one.
