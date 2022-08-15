Read full article on original website
errorsofenchantment.com
Top 5 things New Mexico should do with its largesse (and a few they shouldn’t)
New Mexico, fresh off a 15 percent spending increase, has ANOTHER $2.5 billion in “new” money (basically a budget surplus). Who knows what big-spending schemes the Legislature will cook up for the 2023 legislative session? Of course, what happens with that cash depends A LOT on what happens in November.
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Some lawmakers concerned $10 million in funds won’t reach New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When companies or governments harm New Mexico’s natural environment, many of those situations end up in court. Since 2000, New Mexico has received more than $43 million in lawsuit settlements tied to pollution, or what’s often called “natural resource damages.” The most recent settlement, in June of this year, adds $10 […]
A Quarter Honoring a Powerful Woman from New Mexico Has Been Created
"Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday...Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren." —Robert Nott.
errorsofenchantment.com
“Progressive legislator”: our critics are corrupt or just ignorant
New Mexico’s Democratic Party, always liberal especially considering their incredibly long grip on power, has moved even further to the left in recent years. The 2022 election is in some ways a test of whether “moderate” Democrats in New Mexico are willing to continue down the “progressive” path no matter how far to the left they go. By our estimation (due in part to the governing obstacle presented by Gov. Susana Martinez), the government of New Mexico moved dramatically to the left starting in 2019 with the Lujan Grisham Administration.
How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state? Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought and states to our West are seeing […]
krwg.org
Despite Long-term Improvement, New Mexico Lagging in Child Well-being, but we Can Move Forward with Heart
New Mexico has dropped back to 50th for child well-being in the national 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book rankings, although this ranking isn’t comparable to our 49th ranking last year. Still, everyone is likely feeling disheartened by this news. However, even though we are ranked last, our state has made incredible long-term progress in improving child well-being, and we can continue to make progress if we put kids at the heart of New Mexico’s future policy decisions.
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico is the #10 state with the most land owned by the federal government
(STACKER) The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally...
krwg.org
Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
krwg.org
Schools a main cause for last-place ranking in child well-being
New Mexico has fallen back into last place in the annual ranking of childhood well-being, and there is one clear reason why, education. The KIDS COUNT data book produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks states in four categories, Economic Wellbeing; Education; Health; and Family and Community. While the first category, which deals with poverty, has understandably received the most attention, it is in Education that we are farthest behind.
New Mexico projected to have another record-breaking budget
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will once again break a record for extra money to spend this coming year and experts say there are no signs of slowing down. State lawmakers have projected nearly $2.5B more in their budget this year. That money comes from income taxes, gross receipts taxes, and the booming oil industry. […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
KOAT 7
Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
ladailypost.com
Luján Tours Southern New Mexico, Reviews Areas Impacted By Wildfires, Meets With Local Officials In Lincoln County, Tours Holloman Air Force Base
RUIDOSO — Monday, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) visited Ruidoso in Lincoln County to review damage caused by the McBride Fire and the steps taken in the aftermath to address flooding concerns. Following the tour, Luján met with local officials about related responses, including Ruidoso’s efforts to...
KOAT 7
Some New Mexicans to receive federal student loan forgiveness
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that all federal student loans remaining for borrowers that attended ITT Technical Institute from 2005, through the school's closure in 2016, will be discharged. In New Mexico, 1,950 students will have their federal student loans discharged, totaling nearly $38.8 million. The Department of...
Ronchetti camp can’t stop a scrappy, independent press
Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Shaun Griswold’s inspired outreach is exactly what I meant when I wrote the word “scrappy” into our slogan. Never mind the barriers. We’ll get you the story — this time using actual scraps.
Mammoth remains found in New Mexico unlock hidden history
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fossils recently uncovered in northern New Mexico may change our understanding of human history. A piece of land outside Abiquiu that just happens to be owned by a paleontologist was once a crucial part of life for people who lived there thousands of years ago. Back in 2013, one of Dr. Timothy Rowe’s […]
New Mexico in need of election poll workers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State election officials are putting out a call for poll workers ahead of the upcoming election. The secretary of state’s office says county clerks across the state are in need of people in various positions to serve on Nov. 8. To apply, you need to be a registered voter in your county, and […]
