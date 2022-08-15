Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
RTC bus crashes into apartment complex; cinder block wall has yet to be replaced one month later
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On July 20, a Regional Transportation Commission bus crashed into a cinderblock wall near the Wildwood Apartments on Tropicana and Mountain Vista, damaging the wall and many residents’ belongings. People living at the apartments said having the area open for the last month has...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD investigating homicide near Grand Canyon, Patrick
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the far west valley near I-215 and Sunset Road. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane. Police have provided very few details. It is unclear how many people...
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Fox5 KVVU
Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian hit by car near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian late Tuesday night just after 8:45 p.m. Police tell FOX5 an adult pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped...
Fox5 KVVU
Texas man sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas involving Lamborghini going 141 mph
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man will serve at least six years in prison for causing a DUI crash that killed a moped driver last summer. Andrew Rodriguez, 34, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan that reached a speed of 141 mph in a 45 mph area before crashing into a moped, killing Walter Anderson, 58, according to police. The crash happened on Russell Road near Rogers street.
Fox5 KVVU
Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Camino Al Norte, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Craig and Camino Al Norte just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Public information officer Alexander Cuevas says preliminary information reveals a man in his 40s jaywalked and was hit by a...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
Las Vegas family home damaged after severe flooding
Flooding can be expected after heavy rain, but it is hard to predict how severe it can get. A family living on the east side of the valley continues to clean up after their living room turned into a river as water leaked into their home on Friday.
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
mvprogress.com
End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project
There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Suspect leads police on car chase, shootout throughout Las Vegas Valley
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout. A 911 call was released along with other grand jury exhibits showing handguns and what appear to be bullet holes in motorcycles. Prosecutors argued three Hells Angels may have attacked the Vagos in retaliation for a Hells Angel killed in California.
UPDATE: Metro erred in reporting injury to police dog Boris
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that police dog Boris was not injured in a head-on crash as officers chased a fleeing suspect.
Las Vegas man accused of running over, killing 6-year-old ‘felt his heartbeat fade’ before driving away
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said. Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who […]
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town
Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
