ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD investigating homicide near Grand Canyon, Patrick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the far west valley near I-215 and Sunset Road. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane. Police have provided very few details. It is unclear how many people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses

City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian hit by car near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian late Tuesday night just after 8:45 p.m. Police tell FOX5 an adult pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Texas man sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas involving Lamborghini going 141 mph

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man will serve at least six years in prison for causing a DUI crash that killed a moped driver last summer. Andrew Rodriguez, 34, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan that reached a speed of 141 mph in a 45 mph area before crashing into a moped, killing Walter Anderson, 58, according to police. The crash happened on Russell Road near Rogers street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warm Springs#Suv#Green Light#Ccfd#Springs Paradise
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mvprogress.com

End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project

There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
MESQUITE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town

Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy