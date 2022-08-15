West Bend —Dr. Randy Daul has been tabbed as the interim executive principal for West Bend East and West High Schools. The West Bend School Board approved the appointment this week and Daul starts in the district August 18. Questions about Daul’s salary and whether he intends to stay on the entire year have been posed to the district. An update will be posted when information becomes available.

