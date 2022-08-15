ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | A quiet open for Gary’s Place in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, has quietly opened in West Bend, WI. Gary Bacon is the on-site owner, Lou Henschel is the executive chef and Tim Biloff is the general manager. Below is a first look at the menu. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of...
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend School District hires interim executive principal for WBE and WBW

West Bend —Dr. Randy Daul has been tabbed as the interim executive principal for West Bend East and West High Schools. The West Bend School Board approved the appointment this week and Daul starts in the district August 18. Questions about Daul’s salary and whether he intends to stay on the entire year have been posed to the district. An update will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy