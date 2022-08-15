Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | West Bend couple inducted into Wisconsin Square Dance Hall of Fame
West Bend, WI – Lloyd and Joyce Gatzke of West Bend, WI were inducted into the Wisconsin Square Dance Hall of Fame this week. “This is tremendous,” said Lloyd. “A tremendous feeling to be appreciated … and I miss my Joyce.”. Washington County Insider on YouTube.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Harley-Davidson Servi-Cars motorcycle event Thursday, August 18 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – There is a unique event taking off Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 in Washington County, WI and if you’re a motorcycle enthusiast you may want to come see it. Jon Davidson Oeflein and Jim Feyereisen are part of the Badger Chapter of the Antique...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | A quiet open for Gary’s Place in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, has quietly opened in West Bend, WI. Gary Bacon is the on-site owner, Lou Henschel is the executive chef and Tim Biloff is the general manager. Below is a first look at the menu. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
July 2022 a busy month at Hartford Municipal Airport | By Steve Volkert
August 16, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The end of month reports on activity at the Hartford Municipal Airport show a very busy month of aviation. Last month, 500 planes were filled up at our fuel pumps, which calculates out to 16 planes a day. The EAA in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual meeting for Big Cedar Lake PRD is Wednesday, August 24 at Slinger High School PAC
Town of West Bend, WI – The 2022 annual meeting for the Big Cedar Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District (PRD) is Wednesday, August 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Slinger High School PAC. This is a new location, switching it up from the Town of West Bend town hall or garage.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Assistant Superintendent Laura Jackson moves on from West Bend School District
August 17, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Laura Jackson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the West Bend School District, has accepted a new administrative position in the Appleton School District. Jackson dedicated five years to the West Bend School District since starting in July 2017....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Fire Department training drill tonight at Hartford Union High School
August 17, 2022 – Hartford, WI – There will be a lot of emergency vehicles at Hartford Union High School tonight, August 17, 2022 but neighbors should be aware this is a training drill and not a real scenario. Hartford Police confirmed a briefing began around 4 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend School District hires interim executive principal for WBE and WBW
West Bend —Dr. Randy Daul has been tabbed as the interim executive principal for West Bend East and West High Schools. The West Bend School Board approved the appointment this week and Daul starts in the district August 18. Questions about Daul’s salary and whether he intends to stay on the entire year have been posed to the district. An update will be posted when information becomes available.
Comments / 0