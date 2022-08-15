ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Cherokee Nation connects hundreds of displaced workers to stable employment through federal grant

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjGW7_0hIIezmR00
Cherokee Nation connects hundreds of dislocated workers to stable employment through U.S. Department of Labor grant

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is thanking a U.S. Department of Labor grant after the tribe was able to provide more than 265 displaced workers with stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic

Starting in 2020, the Cherokee Nation stated that they experienced a series of dislocated workers due to the pandemic and unstable economy. The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced its Employment and Training Administration awarded the Cherokee Nation $5.6 million in total funds to help the tribe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was essential that our Cherokee people have good quality, stable jobs to support their families during this global crisis, and these federal funds certianly had a hand in helping us to achieve this mission,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Together, we have been able to provide the necessary services and jobs to get through these hardships and help our citizens find new careers.”

The Cherokee Nation said they established two PPE manufacturing facilities and a meat processing plant during the pandemic to provide essentials to Cherokee families and to create new jobs. Several displaced workers were placed in those facilities for staffing.

Chad Hayes, 34, of the Rocky Mountain community near Stilwell was working construction and without work for four months after the pandemic hit, because most construction halted, according to the Cherokee Nation. Since February 2021, he has been working as a machine operator at the Cherokee Nation’s PPE facility in Stilwell.

“I was just staying at home and waiting for construction jobs and told we’ll let you know if we find something,” explained Hayes. “Basically, I gave up on that and found the job in the Restore program. It’s worked out having a steady job, being so close to home and the hours are great because I have a daughter that goes to school, and I can drop her off every day and pick her up, so that helps out a whole lot too.”

The Cherokee Nation also said they placed dislocated workers as COVID-19 screeners and other, related positions during the pandemic.

The tribe’s Career Services department oversees the grant, also known as the Restore program.

The grant began in August 2020 for citizens who were directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19 and “displaced” from their previous employment. The tribe has used $4.3 million in funding so far for job opportunities.

“The additional $1.3 million allows us to continue the operation of this vital Restore program which has been extremely beneficial to our citizens,” said Cherokee nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “We will continue to use these funds to deliver employment, training services and jobs for our people during difficult times.”

According to the Department of Labor, the grant is one of 64 COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grants awarded by the department to help address the workforce-related effects of the pandemic.

For more information on the Restore program at Cherokee Nation, you can call (918)-453-5555.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cherokee Nation#Ppe#Stilwell#Mach
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy