Mayor Bowser Announces One-Time Back-to-School Payment for DC Families Receiving TANF
Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that District families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will be receiving a one-time, back-to-school payment of approximately $1,000. The Mayor made the announcement at a TANF Employment Program hiring event at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Ward 8.
