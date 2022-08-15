Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
New UNR students move into the dorms this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack is getting bigger as incoming students begin moving into their dorm rooms in the next three days. A total of 3,000 students will be moving into the dorms on campus. Students will be arriving at their designated times to give them the opportunity to move in and make unloading an easier process.
FOX Reno
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno P.D. steps up enforcement in school zones thanks to grant
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno Police Traffic Officer is headed out on his 6th stop on Vassar Street earlier today. There’s a school zone here for students at Vaughn Middle School. The signs are tough to miss. But officers say unfortunately drivers get into a routine. They haven’t...
2news.com
Washoe County School District Emergency System
On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
KOLO TV Reno
Aerial mosquito treatment set for Thursday in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District announced they will be conducting an aerial mosquito treatment in Washoe County this Thursday. The treatment, an aerial larvicide application to treat mosquito larvae, is the fourth of its kind in 2022, and will be the second-to-last treatment of the season.
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears Preparing for Hibernation
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears Preparing for Hibernation
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD facing teacher shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students headed back to the classroom this week and some schools are short staffed. “There are more vacancies this year than in years past,” said WCSD Chief Human Resources Officer Emily Ellison. Ellison says there are 61 openings and some are due to the pandemic.
KOLO TV Reno
Caltrans reopens Highway 89
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic. Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed. The highway had been initially closed earlier this...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police. Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department. The department is...
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces at home this week
Reno Aces at home this week

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. UNR move in days. Updated: 7 hours ago. 3,000 students will be living on campus. Thursday...
KOLO TV Reno
Cannan Street fire
Cannan Street fire
mynews4.com
Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
KOLO TV Reno
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Health District holding vaccination drives
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be holding another vaccination event this Saturday for schoolchildren. The health district previously held a vaccination event on Aug. 13, the weekend before many kids began their first day of school in Washoe County. The event will be held at...
