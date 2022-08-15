ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Buena Vista residents help rescue injured bald eagle

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista resident Daryl Green had an unexpected visitor in his yard Wednesday morning. “I woke up about 1 or 2 this morning, I looked out the window and saw something laying in my yard. I didn’t know what it was, so I had to wait ‘til daylight to come out here and I realized what it was, a bald eagle.”
BUENA VISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Horizon to promote positive mental health in Appomattox Thursday from 10 a.m-1 p.m

The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30 percent of adults in the Unites States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?

ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Taubman Museum of Art receives grant to expand new therapeutic program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Taubman Museum of Art received hundreds of thousands of dollars through a grant to bring therapeutic art to people with diverse abilities. Every week this past summer, eight young adults with autism stacked LEGOs, molded clay, and danced their hearts out at the Taubman Museum of Art.
ROANOKE, VA

