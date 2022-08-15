Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents HundredsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
WSLS
Baffled by Baffle’s handsome looks? You aren’t the only one
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Could you imagine living your entire life on a chain? That’s the reality this handsome fella was living before he went to the Franklin County Humane Society. Despite one-and-a-half-year-old Baffle’s ‘ruff’ beginnings, he’s a lover who’s looking for a warm-hearted owner....
WSLS
That’s not a turtle, it’s a tortoise! And it needs a forever home
DANVILLE, Va. – We’ve shown you all kinds of precious dogs and cats during this year’s Clear The Shelters event, but this pet is just a little different than what you’ve seen so far. This one is for our reptile lovers – it’s a Russian tortoise....
WSLS
Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
'Pets cannot speak for themselves:' Bedford police recognized by PETA
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police department has been aiding pets over the last few months and they were recently recognized by PETA for their efforts. The department said they are very humbled to be recognized in this way. "We do this because we are animal lovers first...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin Co. Animal Shelter’s sweet Sally finds forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought a 2-year-old beagle mix, Sally,...
WSLS
Crocheting for a cause: 96-year-old woman makes baby blankets, hats for local hospital
SALEM, Va. – More often than not, you can find Freedia Munsey sitting in her living room hard at work crocheting for a cause. “An 8-year-old girl taught me to crochet when I was 19 years old,” said Munsey. Now 96 years old, she said crocheting is her...
WSLS
Bedford Humane Society hosting fundraiser to build county’s first no-kill shelter
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Humane Society is on a mission to get more animals forever homes. Zoee Arrington said they have about 40 animals, but can’t house them at the organization’s small, existing location, so they rely on fosters. “That’s where we have a huge need....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WHSV
Buena Vista residents help rescue injured bald eagle
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista resident Daryl Green had an unexpected visitor in his yard Wednesday morning. “I woke up about 1 or 2 this morning, I looked out the window and saw something laying in my yard. I didn’t know what it was, so I had to wait ‘til daylight to come out here and I realized what it was, a bald eagle.”
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timesvirginian.com
Horizon to promote positive mental health in Appomattox Thursday from 10 a.m-1 p.m
The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30 percent of adults in the Unites States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
WSLS
POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?
ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. clothing swap helps relieve back-to-school financial stress
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Back-to-school season is in full swing, which can cause financial concerns for many families. However, a Campbell County church tried to ease some of that stress on Saturday with its fifth annual clothing swap event. Sarena Wellman, a volunteer with Leesville Road Baptist Church...
WSLS
‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ art exhibit raises more than $11K to support families impacted by war
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg art exhibit has raised more than $11,000 to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine,’ which was put on display at Riverviews Artspace, had more than 150 people donate more than 200 pieces of artwork.
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
WSLS
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
WSLS
Taubman Museum of Art receives grant to expand new therapeutic program
ROANOKE, Va. – The Taubman Museum of Art received hundreds of thousands of dollars through a grant to bring therapeutic art to people with diverse abilities. Every week this past summer, eight young adults with autism stacked LEGOs, molded clay, and danced their hearts out at the Taubman Museum of Art.
Comments / 0