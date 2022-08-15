The 2022 football season is here and kicks off Friday at high schools throughout the Sacramento area. The Folsom Bulldogs, last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and Northern California I-AA champions, will host Monterey Trail, a team that reached the Division II section championship game, losing to Central Catholic. Vista del Lago heads down to Manteca to face last year’s Division III champs in a game that Vista coach Kyle Landes hopes helps prepare his team for postseason play. Oak Ridge also opens on the road at Cosumnes Oaks, one of three teams the Trojans beat a season ago. The Trojans feel they are much improved and are looking forward to a redemption tour this season.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO