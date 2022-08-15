Read full article on original website
SFGate
Noa Way But Up | Alani Noa, Grant Football Plot Return To Prominence
Led By USC-Bound Lineman Alani Noa, Grant Is Building From The Inside Out As The Long-Respected Sac-Joaquin Section Power Looks To Rise From A Five-Year Swoon •. To resurrect one of the most storied football programs in Northern California history, second-year Grant-Sacramento coach Carl Reed has taken an introspective path.
SFGate
Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football
This article, Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football, was first published on SportStarsMag.com. Pittsburg Football Ended Its NCS Title Drought In 2021 — But That Should Serve As A Prelude For A Team Loaded With Division I Talent, Ready To Put It All Together •
goldcountrymedia.com
New head coach leads PVL defending-champion Colfax into tough schedule
Colfax High School is entering the 2022 football season with something it hasn't had since 1996: a new head coach. Legendary mentor Tony Martello stepped down last spring as the winningest head coach in Placer County history with 230 victories, 37 playoff wins, 24 winning seasons, 23 playoff appearances, 16 league championships and four Sac-Joaquin Section titles in a 26-year career.
goldcountrymedia.com
Local teams should all have good seasons
The 2022 football season is here and kicks off Friday at high schools throughout the Sacramento area. The Folsom Bulldogs, last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and Northern California I-AA champions, will host Monterey Trail, a team that reached the Division II section championship game, losing to Central Catholic. Vista del Lago heads down to Manteca to face last year’s Division III champs in a game that Vista coach Kyle Landes hopes helps prepare his team for postseason play. Oak Ridge also opens on the road at Cosumnes Oaks, one of three teams the Trojans beat a season ago. The Trojans feel they are much improved and are looking forward to a redemption tour this season.
Folsom, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monterey Trail High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on August 18, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mountain Democrat
EDH soccer star suffers fatal injuries
An El Dorado Hills family suffered an unimaginable loss Aug. 1. Known for being disciplined and competitive, Sophia Torres was described as having a “beat to her own drum” spirit and fiercely loving her friends and family. She succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident just 10 days before her 14th birthday.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley police searching for suspects who did donuts on high school football field
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) who they say did donuts on the Gridley High School football field on Sunday. The incident happened early Sunday morning between 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The suspects are seen on surveillance video driving what appears to be...
Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River
RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. KRON ON is streaming news […]
KCRA.com
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Sports Complex moving forward on
Boosting Sports Tourism and Recreational Opportunities. Roseville, Calif.- A new long-field sports complex is coming to west Roseville, hoping to create a draw for local sports programs, promote sports tourism and attract regional sports leagues. The plan is to have 10 fields that provide opportunities for local soccer, football, lacrosse...
rosevilletoday.com
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Lake levels dropping fast
As the temperatures rise, the water level at Folsom Lake is on the rapid decline, which has slip renters at Brown’s Ravine getting ready to remove their boats in the coming weeks or even days. Routinely, boaters are required to remove their boats from the docks at Folsom Lake...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
restaurantclicks.com
Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “Buy can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
KCRA.com
Rocky's 7440 Club in Citrus Heights unable to serve alcohol for 30 days
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Rocky's 7440 Club in Citrus Heights had its alcohol license suspended after several reports of battery, theft, DUI and assault with a firearm, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said Tuesday. The Citrus Heights nightclub will be unable to serve alcohol for the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn reaches back to the '70s for A-Town Classic skating event
Old Town Auburn is the epicenter for several of the most popular events in town year-round, notably at the holidays but with many other gatherings sprinkled throughout the year. These events highlight Auburn’s history, tradition and, of course, its beauty. This coming Saturday, Aug. 20, will offer Old Town...
