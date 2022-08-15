Read full article on original website
3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B
East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
This is where the rent is most expensive and least expensive in the Dallas area right now
Rent in the Dallas metro “increased sharply” for July, according to an Apartment List report. Dallas rents have increased 1.7% over the past month, and 16% compared to July last year. On average, a one-bedroom in the Dallas area will cost $1,243 monthly and $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
New Dallas, DeSoto and Richardson superintendents lay out priorities for the new school year
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As students head back to school across North Texas, a handful of the districts are under new leadership. Last school year, 10 North Texas superintendents announced plans to leave their positions. Most of those districts have already selected superintendents who will lead them into the 2022-2023 school year.
Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police
DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
Former Wednesday's Child Aiden has found his forever family
DALLAS — We have an exciting update from deep in the heart of WFAA. It's about a little boy who wanted to tape his Wednesday's Child report here in our studios. Do you remember Aiden? He was 12 years old when WFAA first met him. Aiden didn't expect the...
The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
Dallas Retirement Village looks back on 75 years
Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care. For the past 25 of those years, David Parrett has overseen the modern growth of DRV as executive director. The common...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
