Tarrant County, TX

101.5 KNUE

3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B

East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week

On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police

DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
DALLAS, TX
tncontentexchange.com

Dallas Retirement Village looks back on 75 years

Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care. For the past 25 of those years, David Parrett has overseen the modern growth of DRV as executive director. The common...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE

