Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. have all been deposed by NY's attorney general's office — now what?
Donald Trump was deposed Wednesday by the NY attorney general's office — after promising to plead the Fifth. In the coming weeks, the AG is expected to file a massive, long-threatened "enforcement action." It will seek steep financial penalties for what the AG alleges is a decade-long pattern of...
What Weisselberg's Guilty Plea Means for the Trumps
Allen Weisselberg's plea deal does not involve cooperating in a wider investigation of Trump and he will not implicate the former president.
'It's over' for the Trump Organization if its CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, legal analyst and ex-prosecutor says
The Trump Organization would be doomed if its ex-CFO pleads guilty this week, a legal analyst said. Allen Weisselberg is expected to take a plea deal with the Manhattan DA's office, NYT reported. The financial consequences for Donald Trump "are huge," said former prosecutor Adam Weissman. A guilty plea from...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Knocks Georgia Prosecutors: “I Don’t Know What These People Are Doing.”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A district attorney in Georgia has informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence the counting of votes in the state, Giuliani’s lawyer said.
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump property appraiser no longer in contempt in NY civil probe
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cushman & Wakefield (CWK.N), which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, is no longer in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena for the New York attorney general's civil probe into the former U.S. president's business.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't want to 'defund the FBI.' She wants to control it.
Left-wing commentator Briahna Joy Gray recently argued that the call from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to “defund the FBI” over its search of Mar-a-Lago could end up being fruitful for America. In a monologue addressed to conservatives on The Hill’s “Rising,” an internet show that has explored how populism can bridge gaps between the left and the right, Gray contends that this is a moment in which the right is awakening to how problematic the FBI is, something leftists and civil libertarians have tried to sound the alarm about for decades. And so she sees an opening for conservatives to become sustained critics of the FBI, which, theoretically, makes them potential allies for the left on the issue.
Donald Trump Labeled a 'Flight' Risk After Saying FBI Took His Passports
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday that the FBI "stole" the passports, one of which he said was expired, during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response
Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state. Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme...
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg eyes plea deal: Report
Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization, is closing in on a plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to a report.
U.S. Sen. Murkowski, Trump-backed opponent secure enough votes to face off in November
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a state government commissioner endorsed by Donald Trump, will face off in November, Edison Research said on Wednesday, after coming in the top four candidates in Alaska's open primary.
CBS News
9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump testify before NY AG investigators: Report
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump reportedly testified before investigators with the New York Attorney General's Office regarding a civil inquiry into the family's business practices.
