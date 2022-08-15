ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
butlerradio.com

Sheriff Warns Of Scam Circulating

The Butler County Sheriff is warning of a new scam circulating the area. Mike Slupe says that someone is calling people and claiming to be a deputy sheriff in the department. The scammer then uses what is known as the jury duty scam—telling them someone will be coming to their house unless they pay over the phone.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency

Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
VALENCIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Domestic Terrorism#Violent Crime#Fbi#Pittsburgh Post Gazette#District Court#Nazi#Soviet#Kgb
PennLive.com

‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue’: Chapter 8 transcript

This transcript of chapter 8 of “The Mayor of Maple Avenue” is provided for those who need assistance following along with the episode. We encourage you to listen to the episode. It can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast app. Please refer to the corresponding audio before quoting it in a story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy