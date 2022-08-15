Read full article on original website
Trial set for Pa. veteran accused of assaulting police during Capitol riot
Former Army Ranger Robert Morss, the Glenshaw, Pa., man charged with storming the Capitol and assaulting police in support of former President Donald Trump’s election lies, will go on trial without a jury on Aug. 29 in the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Tuesday set...
PennLive.com
Pa. man to spend at least 20 years in prison after killing brother, brother’s girlfriend
A western Pa. man pleaded guilty this week to killing his brother and his brother’s girlfriend and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. 62-year-old Timothy Gumm shot Christopher Gumm, 55, and Sally Sines, 47, in February 2021 at the...
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Man robbed of cash after overnight assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man reported being assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning. The unidentified victim flagged down police at around 3:15 a.m. at Liberty and 6th avenues. The victim said two men assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing the scene.
wdiy.org
Mastriano Removes Some Military Imagery After Inquiry Prompts Army Response
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to have run afoul of a U.S. Army policy on using images of candidates in uniform. WESA's Chris Potter reports Mastriano took steps to rectify that after a media inquiry. Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles...
butlerradio.com
Sheriff Warns Of Scam Circulating
The Butler County Sheriff is warning of a new scam circulating the area. Mike Slupe says that someone is calling people and claiming to be a deputy sheriff in the department. The scammer then uses what is known as the jury duty scam—telling them someone will be coming to their house unless they pay over the phone.
Man was driving 95 mph and legally drunk when he hit vehicle, killing Pittsburgh-area man: police
A 24-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly driving while intoxicated on his birthday and, in North Versailles, striking another vehicle whose driver died in the hospital. Shamar Allyn Roach, of Glassport, was also charged with reckless driving, aggravated assault by vehicle with DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail
A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency
Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue’: Chapter 8 transcript
This transcript of chapter 8 of “The Mayor of Maple Avenue” is provided for those who need assistance following along with the episode. We encourage you to listen to the episode. It can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast app. Please refer to the corresponding audio before quoting it in a story.
Latest chapter of ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue’: the final hours of Shawn Sinisi
Shawn Sinisi’s plane landed in Pittsburgh late at night. It was Labor Day weekend of 2018, and he’d just been kicked out of a rehab center that he’d viewed as his last, best chance of defeating his addiction. He had no money, no plan, and nowhere to go.
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
A major grocery store chain just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of shopping at Whole Foods Market, you'll be excited to learn that the grocery store chain just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania last week.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
