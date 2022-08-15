Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
Local contractor finds bee colony while rehabbing childhood neighborhood
A local man and his contractor were on a mission to save his childhood neighborhood, rehabbing one home at a time, with the pleasant surprise of saving a bee colony. Daniel Claxton said that he has been rehabbing homes for many years and have never seen anything like this. A...
Q&A: Michigan’s auto industry confronts risks as EVs charge ahead
Michigan’s leading industry continues with its rapid change from gas-fueled vehicles to all-electric. The transformation comes with enormous implication for the state. Fewer suppliers and more technology are among the considerations of the looming business changes. The North American International Auto Show takes place Sept. 17-25 in Detroit. Days...
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Heydlauff’s, longtime family-owned Chelsea appliance store, changes hands
CHELSEA, MI -- Heydlauff’s Appliances has ran exclusively under the ownership of the Heydlauff family ever since it found its start in 1928-- well, that is until just recently. The local appliance shop at 113 N Main St. in Chelsea has recently changed its ownership and now only one...
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
New program hopes to build racial diversity in Michigan microbreweries
The Nain Rouge Brewery in Midtown Detroit opened this spring as a training brewery. Diverse students can graduate from a 12-week program after learning how to make beer. Out of the 350 Michigan breweries, only four are Black-owned and 15 are owned by women. Since he graduated from the University...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Months-long construction on Ann Arbor’s Scio Church Road starting soon
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big stretch of Scio Church Road in Ann Arbor is about to undergo months of construction. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a roughly $2 million construction contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the project, which involves resurfacing the roadway from Seventh Street to Maple Road.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
