ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Ann Arbor, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Q&A: Michigan’s auto industry confronts risks as EVs charge ahead

Michigan’s leading industry continues with its rapid change from gas-fueled vehicles to all-electric. The transformation comes with enormous implication for the state. Fewer suppliers and more technology are among the considerations of the looming business changes. The North American International Auto Show takes place Sept. 17-25 in Detroit. Days...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie White
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
MONROE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Vehicles
bridgemi.com

New program hopes to build racial diversity in Michigan microbreweries

The Nain Rouge Brewery in Midtown Detroit opened this spring as a training brewery. Diverse students can graduate from a 12-week program after learning how to make beer. Out of the 350 Michigan breweries, only four are Black-owned and 15 are owned by women. Since he graduated from the University...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You’re probably used to seeing the 180th flying their jets around lately with all their drills. But for the next few days, you may spot some more unique and rare aircraft. “We are the AirPower History Tour, that’s what we brand ourselves,” said Jacques Robitaille,...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy