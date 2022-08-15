ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Cartersville man indicted in drive-by house shooting

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Shannon Ballew
 3 days ago
Timothy Gregory Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Cherokee County grand jury has formally charged a Cartersville man with shooting at a house from his car, and later shooting a state vehicle.

According to an indictment filed Aug. 8, Timothy Gregory, 29, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage to property and interference with government property. He is additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and recidivism.

In the indictment, authorities say Gregory shot in the direction of a woman inside a Cherokee County home from his car May 10.

According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the home was struck five times, and one round entered through a window, and the bullet was found in a walk-in closet. The sheriff’s office reported a light blue Mazda 6 was captured on video driving by the house as the shots were fired.

Gregory went to high school with one of the owners of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory is additionally charged with shooting and damaging a vehicle owned by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, two days after the shooting at the house, per the indictment.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was shot twice at a Canton probation office, police reported.

Gregory has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 14, according to court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

