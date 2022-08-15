Effective: 2022-08-19 08:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Grant, Sierra, Otero, Luna, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties. Portions of far west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may be may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding and possible flooding of area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO