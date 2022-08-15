ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder

The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
selmasun.com

Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls

The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
SELMA, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
