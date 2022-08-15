Read full article on original website
Inmate serving life for capital murder found dead in William Donaldson prison dorm
A man serving a life sentence for capital murder died Tuesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Anthony J. Gay. He was 42. Gay was found unresponsive by fellow inmates at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in a dormitory at the west Jefferson...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Man accused in string of I-85 shootings in 2 states fired randomly, had cache of weapons and ammo, police say
The man accused in a string of shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia appearing to be firing randomly and was found with a cache of weapons and ammunition in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, is charged in Lee County with the shooting of a 45-year-old man. He...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder
The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Alabama SRO brought to tears by mom's letter thanking him for rescuing daughter from armed man 9 years ago
An Alabama school resource officer says he was brought to tears after a mother sent him a letter thanking him for rescuing her daughter in 2013 from an armed man who took the girl and four others hostage at school. "When I got the letter, I teared up and cried....
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
Police Arrest Northport Woman Accused of Trying to Skip Salon Bill at Gunpoint
A Northport woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly fought with workers in a Tuscaloosa salon and had a man threaten to shoot them rather than pay her bill. According to court documents filed Monday, 28-year-old Beronna Monique Burrell visited a hair braiding shop on Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa on August 12th.
Coroner: Fentanyl, xylazine to blame for rising overdose deaths in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As overdose deaths continue to reach record numbers in Jefferson County, the county coroner blames the deadly opioid fentanyl and a newer addition to street drugs: xylazine. “The concern is that we’re finding that xylazine is also on board a lot of times, which is resistant to Narcan,” said Chief Deputy […]
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
‘Never giving up’: Birmingham mom pleads for information in son’s 2016 home invasion killing
Six years ago today, Roger Cheatham was killed when three masked men burst into his north Birmingham home. There have been no arrests, and no rest for his heartbroken mother. “That was my son, and he can’t fight for himself,’’ Angela Cheatham said. “There’s nobody but me and his sister to keep it going.”
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
