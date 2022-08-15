The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.

