Bike Night 2022 Week 12 – Big-Time Fun Under The Rainbow
The weeks are sailing by quick - just two more Bike Night's left in the season. A muggy start to a busy night was capped off by a little rain, huge clouds, and a rainbow at the end of the night. Whether you have made it to every one of our Bike Nights this year or not, the only thing that matters is that you are there August 31st - For that is the grand finale - THE night that Dvorak's Grand Prize will be given away in a drawing - The gorgeous CF MOTO Motorcycle could be yours! But you have to be there! We had some first-timers from West Virginia that saw all the fun in the parking lot, so they came over and were they ever glad they did - great dinner and wonderful service inside Sickies, they ventured outside and experienced the Bike Night tradition - beautiful bikes, awesome people, and prizes to win - Make sure you join us next Wednesday!
This Week “Brew At The Zoo” Is A Beer Party In Bismarck!
No kids! Plus Beer and Critters! Maybe ride the train!
Bismarck's Perfect Proposal - An Emotional "Yes" Kicks Off Firewo
A Heartwarming Goodbye, And A Wonderful Beginning
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak
Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
So if you and your crew are heading to the desert for the weekend, you best keep your head low as the North Dakota National Guard is performing military exercises that could knock your head right off!. So the public is not invited. To prevent the knock your head off...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
A New Store Is Opening In North Bismarck
There's a new business in town you may have missed. Estate Gallery sits in North Bismarck, right next to the new I Heart Mac And Cheese. -- 4521 Ottawa St. Suite 4. More and more businesses seem to be opening in that area, and we love to see it. Grow Bismarck, grow!!
KFYR-TV
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, school hallways will be packed with students going to class. St. Mary’s and Shiloh start school on Thursday and Bismarck Public Schools starts next week. One school located north of Bismarck had desks filled with students Tuesday. Out on the prairie, there is a...
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
City of Mandan announces 2023 departure of Business Development Director
Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Director has notified the city that she plans to leave her position in January 2023 to pursue other endeavors. In a letter written to the Mandan City Commission, BDC Director Ellen Huber stated she has no immediate plans to pursue other employment, hoping to devote her time to working with […]
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Get ready to gear up in costumes, yard decorations, props, animatronics, and other haunted delights.
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
Bismarck's Washington Street is often a necessary evil. Just today I was telling the story of when I first arrived in Bismarck over 20 years ago. It was all innocent enough, I was heading back home around 5 PM one day when I found myself on Washington Street heading south. This was before the lane improvements were added along Washington so traffic was pretty much at a crawl.
Mandan Native "Nobody Takes The Time To Look" (GALLERY)
An Amazing Photographer Let's Us SEE What He Sees!
KFYR-TV
Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom. There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge...
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
Sooo many windows! You might want to close that robe.
KFYR-TV
Troopers say Mandan driver crashed into, injured another and fled on foot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he fled on foot from a car accident on Expressway Bridge. Troopers say they responded to a crash Saturday evening. They say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving an Audi across the bridge at high rates of speed when he crashed into another car and flipped into the ditch before hopping a fence and fleeing on foot.
Minnesota's Lee & Bismarck's Andi Ahne - Bringing It In Style
Two Celebrities Making "The First Pitch" Their Own
