Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayorDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness describe broken system to councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Help name the 9-foot tall cat sculpture on CSU Spur’s campusMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Best places to stand-up paddleboard near DenverMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
Jeffco Public Schools facing low enrollment
Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...
Reading for 15 minutes per night can drastically improve a child's education
Seeing an improvement in children's reading levels could be as simple as cracking open a book for at least 15 minutes per night, according to educators.
Summit Daily News
“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?
COLORADO — Fewer than one-fifth of homes across Colorado are affordable to teachers who make an average salary in their district, even as average teacher salaries have increased by about 25% in the past seven years, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center. The...
5280.com
Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora
Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
msudenver.edu
Our nurse supply is running out
In the early days of the pandemic, we heard repeatedly about hospitals hitting capacities. Medical staffs were slammed, with no relief in sight. Today, we’re seeing medical facilities hit their capacity limits again, only the cause isn’t overwhelming Covid cases. There simply aren’t enough nurses. “Up until...
Colorado Daily
Brewing Market Coffee employees join barista-unionization push
Workers at Brewing Market Coffee, a coffee seller and coffee shop operator with locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, have taken a key early step toward unionization. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) Local 26 told BizWest that 74% of the company’s employees have signed union authorization cards, a move that precedes an official unionization vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
Colorado State University
Colorado State University announces next chief of police
Colorado State University has named Jay Callaghan, a CSU Police Department captain, as its next chief of police. Callaghan replaces Interim Chief Frank Johnson, who did not apply for the chief’s job and will return to his position as a captain with CSUPD. Callaghan officially assumes his duties as...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics to be available on new television service
Fans of the University of Northern Colorado athletic programs will have a new opportunity to watch the Bears this year. Evoca, a new television service, will broadcast select home games this year to Denver and Colorado Springs-area residents. Games will be broadcast on Evoca channel 112. It will feature some...
Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues
A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
9News
More money, more problems with TABOR; Next with Kyle Clark full show (8/17/22)
Drought still reigns on the eastern plains. - More TABOR issues, because money is never simple. - Aurora's new Poet Laureate is homegrown. - Word of Thanks.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding Colorado location
Slim Chickens is opening this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colorado, with Mile High Chicken at the helm. The Parker opening marks the group's seventh restaurant location. "We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat," Jackie Lobdell, vice...
Gaylord Rockies announces 2022 holiday lineup
AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort is bringing back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019. The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in...
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Denver-area homebuyers need one of the highest incomes in the country
The National Association of Realtors calculates the amount needed to afford payments in 187 U.S. metro areas. In the second quarter of 2022, Colorado households need to have higher incomes than anywhere in the nation except coastal California cities and Honolulu
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
indenvertimes.com
3 Things Homeowners Need to Account For When Planning to Retire in Denver
As a homeowner, it’s probably common knowledge that you already have an advantage in terms of retirement. This is because you don’t have to make plans to get a home, and you can immediately go a step further and plan your home with your retirement in mind. Read on to see three of the things that you need to account for when you are planning to retire in Denver.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
Fungus Linked to Fatal Bat disease Found at Gateway Natural Area Bat Roost in Poudre Canyon
Photos of a little brown bat courtesy of CPW. The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats, Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd), has been found in a sample at a little brown bat maternity roost in the City of Fort Collins Gateway Natural Area. Laboratory tests conducted this month at the National...
