Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
allears.net
How to Get a FREE Wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando
If you’ve ever visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, you know there’s an important accessory that can make all the difference to your trip. No witch or wizard is complete without their very own wand! At the Wizarding World, you can purchase both a non-interactive and interactive wand, the latter of which will make magic happen at certain sections of the park.And if you’re looking to pick up a wand, you’ll want to know about this way to get one for free!
thekingdominsider.com
Terror Takes Root at Universal Studios Florida this Fall with 10 Haunted Houses
Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 31st year with more nights than ever. This event will run 43 select nights, September 2 through October 31. The world’s premier Halloween event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two shows. Universal Orlando Resort...
click orlando
Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?
Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee news — Saturday’s about toys and comics!
If your kids — or your inner kid — needs to get out of the house Saturday, take them to the triumphant return of the Infinity Toy and Comic Convention at Osceola Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of comic books, anime,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Brendan Fraser Has Not Been Removed From Revenge of the Mummy, Halloween Horror Nights Updates, Curfew Enforced at CityWalk Orlando, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/8/22-8/14/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 8 – August 14, 2022.
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
mickeyblog.com
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
bungalower
Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 287 (The Wellborn) In the neverending show that...
Comments / 0