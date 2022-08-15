Read full article on original website
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings
Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
The Nitty Gritty on a Potential Tax Rebate for Montanans
If Montana lawmakers are able to hold a special session of the legislature and give you some of your money back- who would qualify? How much could you get back? Would you get a rebate on your property taxes also?. Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings) got into "the nitty gritty" details...
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries
Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
Billings Area Schools, Time to Get Set For Another School Year
It definitely seems like this Summer has flown by. The days are about to get shorter and colder, and that means that the school year is on the horizon too. The Billings metropolitan area has a lot of school districts, and some start school at different times. Depending on where your kids go to school, you may start sooner (or later) than others. Here are the big dates for each school in our area.
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Road Closed in Billings Following Motorcycle Crash w/ Serious Injuries
An investigation into a motorcycle crash has a road closed just off of King Avenue East in Billings tonight (Thursday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a serious injury crash at the intersection of Sugar Avenue and Garden Avenue at 8:16 pm on Thursday night (8/11).
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West
The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
Chasing the Perfect Toss, Right in the Hole. Cornhole at the Fair!
Who doesn't love tossing a bag right in the hole? Or, if you are like me, missing and landing on the side of the hole. It happens, a lot, to people who play cornhole. And the best of the best are coming together to play Cornhole EVERY DAY at this year's MontanaFair!
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Does This Montana License Plate Make You an “Extremist”?
Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?. This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!
Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest
According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
