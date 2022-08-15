ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana

The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Traffic
City
Gallatin Gateway, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Arlee, MT
City
Missoula, MT
City
Joliet, MT
Billings, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Billings, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Bozeman, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights

A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings

Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vehicles#Traffic Count#Mph#Mt Hwy 85#Fromberg
NewsTalk 95.5

Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Area Schools, Time to Get Set For Another School Year

It definitely seems like this Summer has flown by. The days are about to get shorter and colder, and that means that the school year is on the horizon too. The Billings metropolitan area has a lot of school districts, and some start school at different times. Depending on where your kids go to school, you may start sooner (or later) than others. Here are the big dates for each school in our area.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021

Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsTalk 95.5

Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record

Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Does This Montana License Plate Make You an “Extremist”?

Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?. This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest

According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy