The official high at the Rockford Airport Monday just barely hit the 80-degree mark. Although this did land us closer to mid-August standards, this marked the 8th straight afternoon where high temperatures fell cooler-than-average. On plus side, the lack of excessive heat and humidity made for a comfortable start to the school year for some. Not only that, It also gave our A/C units another opportunity to rest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO