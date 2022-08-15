ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford artist

Byron is home to tiger lilly mural painted by Rockford artist

Rockford artist Lisa Frost unveiled a new, wall-sized mural in Byron on Thursday.
BYRON, IL
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year

Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year

The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions.
DEKALB, IL
Rockford holding resource fair for residents

Rockford holding resource fair for residents

The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding.
ROCKFORD, IL
New coach, wrestlers bring new energy to Dakota football

New coach, wrestlers bring new energy to Dakota football

New coach, wrestlers bring new energy to Dakota football.
DAKOTA, IL
Suspect barricaded after Rockford shooting

Suspect barricaded after Rockford shooting

Rockford Police investigated a shooting on Tuesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
More of the Same for Thursday, Rain Still a Good Bet This Weekend

While the weather pattern as of late has been relatively dry, that couldn’t be said for this time period back in 2015. A line of strong to severe storms tracked through the northern half of Illinois, producing torrential downpours, flash flooding, and sporadic wind damage. Overall, a whopping 2.87″...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect

Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect

Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL
Temperatures will warm up near normal the next few days

Temperatures were pretty similar Tuesday to the start of the work week with Stateline areas making it into the mid to upper 70s and a few places at 80 degrees. The average for mid-August in Rockford is 82 degrees so temperatures once again fell below that today. Dew points are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Pleasant Stretch Continues, Rain Holds Off Until Friday

The official high at the Rockford Airport Monday just barely hit the 80-degree mark. Although this did land us closer to mid-August standards, this marked the 8th straight afternoon where high temperatures fell cooler-than-average. On plus side, the lack of excessive heat and humidity made for a comfortable start to the school year for some. Not only that, It also gave our A/C units another opportunity to rest.
ENVIRONMENT
Bucs taking small steps to build off last season

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a process for Tony Ambrogio rebuilding Belvidere Bucs football. In year one last year, he guided the Bucs to a pair of wins. Now year two is about to begin. The Belvidere Bucs are focused on rebuilding and getting back on track under...
BELVIDERE, IL

