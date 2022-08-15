OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

SONORA – A 50-year-old Midland man was killed Sunday morning after rolling his truck on the interstate near Sonora. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 14 at around 4:39 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to I-10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora, for the report of a crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 1997 Ford F-350 that was rolled over in the median. The driver, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was driving the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation shows that the truck was traveling eastbound…

SONORA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO