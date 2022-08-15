OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana.
The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he was crossing south. Dugas died at the scene.
