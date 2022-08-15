ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Judge's injunction will keep abortion legal in Michigan — for now

Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Michigan's county prosecutors from issuing criminal charges related to the state's 1931 abortion ban. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and at least two others had said they would enforce the long-dormant ban, leaving some clinics in legal limbo. Cunningham's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans

Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail

Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
State
Washington State
Macomb Township, MI
Government
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
Macomb County, MI
Government
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area

A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sidekick#Election Fraud#Campaign Finance#Shelby Township Clerk#Macomb Daily#Plaintiff#Republican#Gop#House
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
nbc25news.com

Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy