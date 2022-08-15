Read full article on original website
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Judge's injunction will keep abortion legal in Michigan — for now
Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Michigan's county prosecutors from issuing criminal charges related to the state's 1931 abortion ban. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and at least two others had said they would enforce the long-dormant ban, leaving some clinics in legal limbo. Cunningham's...
Detroit News
Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans
Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. clerk warns of misleading mail
Some county residents are getting postcards or fliers in the mail which appear to be from the county clerk’s office. They’re actually scams, according to County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown. She is asking people who get that mail to pitch it. The postcards are marketing...
Battle over abortion rights in Michigan rages during 2nd day of testimony in Oakland County
Protesters for and against abortion gather for the second day outside the Oakland County courthouse as testimony over reproductive rights resumes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The GOP splintered in 2 Michigan counties. Will infighting impact the state convention?
Mark Forton says he’s the real chair of the Macomb County Republican Party. A judge even agrees with him. But if you ask the Michigan Republican Party who represents Macomb, it’s Eric Castiglia and his dozens of delegates who will vote at the state convention in Lansing next weekend. And that isn’t the only struggle for power in a county GOP.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's Benson and Nessel Have 14 Times the Campaign Funds as GOP Opponents
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel are in an enviable position with less than three months to go until the Nov. 8 election. The two Democrats have about 14 times the campaign funds available compared to their Republican opponents. GOP's Matt DePerno, who is running...
Oakland Co. Woman accused of posing as therapist
A woman who was accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned.
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area
A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
RELATED PEOPLE
MetroTimes
Conspiracy theorist Mellissa Carone won’t shut up, so a Republican clerk sued her
The Republican clerk of Shelby Township has sued election conspiracy theorist Mellissa Carone for defamation, saying she falsely accused him of taking several bribes and running “illegal elections.”. The lawsuit filed Friday in Macomb County Circuit Court marks the latest clash between Michigan Republicans who are turning on themselves...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
fox2detroit.com
Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021. Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners want 'second chance'
A recent positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with helping to oversee the department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland County Clerk sounding alarm on scam mailings impersonating county offices
Residents in Oakland County reported receiving strange notices in the mail pretending to come from the clerk’s office as part of a scam and marketing ploy, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
Parents of Oxford shooting victim file lawsuit against district, Crumbleys
The parents of Aiden Watson, a student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting, have filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court this month ...
Comments / 0