‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO