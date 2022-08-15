‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed

Read full article on original website
‘Glimmers of hope’ as Richmond officer remains in extremely critical condition after shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the head last week remains in a Dayton hospital in extremely critical condition. But Police Chief Mike Britt told the Richmond Common Council this week that there were “a few glimmers of hope” regarding Officer Seara Burton.
‘Took it too far with the gun’: Muncie 19-year-old says he and friends set up teen before robbery, shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery that led to a teen’s shooting in Muncie over the weekend. Edgar J. Harrell is charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for the Aug. 13 incident at his home on North Wolfe Street.
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
ANDERSON, Ind. — A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman’s life after a crash. At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Madison Avenue. Officers arrived to find a...
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city. On Thursday, the Muncie Police Department announced that it is working with the city to deploy 22 automated license plate reading cameras developed by Flock Safety. The department said this system helps them investigate crime by providing license plates and vehicle characteristics.
Madison County prosecutor seeking death penalty against suspect in murder of Elwood police officer
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office announced it is seeking the death penalty in the murder of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The prosecutor’s office filed a request with the state of Indiana Wednesday to request that Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, be sentenced to death if found guilty of shooting and killing Officer Shahnavaz during a traffic stop on July 31.
Madison County prosecutor gives update on Carl Roy Webb Boards II
The Madison County Prosecutor's Office will seek the death penalty in the murder of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/madison-county-prosecutor-to-provide-update-on-suspect-in-elwood-officers-deadly-shooting/
Missing Greenfield woman found safe
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.
Investigation underway after man found in Connersville cemetery with gunshot wound
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A call for an unconscious male in a cemetery turned into a death investigation in Connersville. The Connersville Police Department said officers responded to Dale Cemetery just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on a report on an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday. The Shelbyville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating a battery incident that happened on August 12 at Horseshoe Racing and Casino. A man was found in the stables with injuries consistent with a battery.
Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League World Series
Hagerstown is playing its first game in the Little League World Series. Hagerstown plays its first game in Little League …. New Zealand: Children’s remains found inside suitcases …. Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged …. Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana …. Docs: Fishers...
IDOE, Lilly Endowment announce $111 million investment to improve students’ reading skills
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Education and the Lilly Endowment have announced a more than $100 million investment to get more Hoosier kids up to speed in reading. This comes as the state’s standardized test scores remain below pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this month, the state released this...
