An ergonomic mouse can be a quick, easy, and affordable way to make your home office or professional workspace more comfortable. Many feature vertical or tilted designs that put your arm, wrist and hand in a more neutral position to reduce muscle and tendon strain. Others use thumb-positioned trackballs for cursor movement, eliminating the need to move your whole arm to navigate programs and web pages. While many ergonomic mice are right-handed, you can find models with dedicated left-handed or ambidextrous designs, though they may be more expensive. I've gathered a list of the best ergonomic mice available and broke down their features to help you find the best one that fits you and your work style.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO