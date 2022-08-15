Read full article on original website
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
ketk.com
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park. A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already...
Crews investigating shooting, wreck on I-20 Red River Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a wrecked vehicle over the Red River bridge. Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge...
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions 'disastrous'
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
2 Toyota Tundras targeted overnight in Longview catalytic converter thefts
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two catalytic converters were stolen in Longview on Wednesday night, police said. Both thefts targeted Toyota Tundras, Longview Police announced. They offered some advice on how to keep yourself from becoming a victim of this kind of theft: Park in well-lit areas. If possible, park your vehicle near security cameras or […]
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone's Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
