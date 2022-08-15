ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Roanoke County Businesses Can Give Input for CTE Center

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We have had a...
MINEOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, TX
Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Gregg County, TX
Government
County
Gregg County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Babies At City Hall

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We have had a...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We have had a...
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies...
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Garage Project#County Judge#Authorize#Spawglass
KLTV

Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Longview School Closet

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Crews investigating shooting, wreck on I-20 Red River Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a wrecked vehicle over the Red River bridge. Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Getting Answers: Farris Bridge Road

A wreck has closed traffic on the off-ramp of State Highway 110 on Toll 49. DPS dispatch has confirmed the wreck is a fatality. A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. 1 dead in wreck with 18-wheeler in Gregg County. Updated: Jun....
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy