ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Suspect in custody for Lake Merritt shooting

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQ84X_0hIIarZn00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Bonsai Garden.

11 and 13-year-old among suspects in brutal beating of 70-year-old SF woman

“It’s depressing but it really sucks because you kinda get desensitized to hearing about shootings, particularly in Oakland, unfortunately,” said Nicolas Azizian, who lives in Oakland.

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong said this is the second shooting in the area recently. The department is trying to find out if they are related. OPD is also still investigating the motive of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man, 61, arrested after brandishing a knife at Petaluma firefighter

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after brandishing a knife at a firefighter on Monday, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. Police identified a suspect wearing a pink jacket to be 61-year-old Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez. A firefighter reported Perez, had a buck knife near the intersection of Washington […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nature Center#Violent Crime#Opd#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in deadly shooting of 35-year-old in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – A man is facing charges alleging he shot and killed another person following an argument in downtown Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Eric Warrick, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Oakland resident Joshua Barnes at 3:16 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1900 block of Broadway, Oakland Police Officer Kevin Godchaux wrote in a probable cause statement. Barnes was found in a vehicle and taken to Highland Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:50 a.m., Godchaux wrote. Police arrested Warrick at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Hillside Street...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Officer opens fire in armed standoff with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said. Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Dog stolen during Emeryville carjacking found one month later

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A two-year-old Yorkie was stolen from inside a car in Emeryville on July 14, KRON4 reported last month. About a month later, “Blue” was found and returned safely to his family, the Emeryville Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook. Blue was found this past weekend near Lake Merritt. Police said there […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

SF man arrested in Yolo County for fatal Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said Thursday. Investigators identified Randy Oliver as the suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Jameel Price, who was found with a gunshot wound at about 7:40 p.m. on July 9 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime.  Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy