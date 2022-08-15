Suspect in custody for Lake Merritt shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Bonsai Garden.

“It’s depressing but it really sucks because you kinda get desensitized to hearing about shootings, particularly in Oakland, unfortunately,” said Nicolas Azizian, who lives in Oakland.

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong said this is the second shooting in the area recently. The department is trying to find out if they are related. OPD is also still investigating the motive of the shooting.

