Inside Indiana Business
Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka
Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
22 WSBT
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
abc57.com
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
22 WSBT
Double railroad tracks between Michigan City and Gary expected to be complete by 2024
26 miles of double railroad tracks are being installed between Michigan City and Gary. It’s a project designed to not only speed up but increase the amount of travel passenger travel by South Shore. Senator Mike Braun (R) said he helped with the original planning of the project, so...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Planning Commission sees St. Joseph County farmland rezoning request
52 acres of farmland east of Mishawaka are being proposed for commercial use. There are no buyers yet, this is just a proposal for rezoning. Some of the rezoning requests are for automobile dealerships or commercial use. This plot of land sits on the north side of Cleveland Road, west...
buildingindiana.com
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI
The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
abc57.com
Illinois man sentenced to over 14 years for bank robbery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An Illinois man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing a bank robbery in South Bend, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Keith Kelly, 50, of South Holland, was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: New South Bend Empowerment Zone Chief has plans
There is a new leader at South Bend's Empowerment Zone. School began today for students in South Bend Community School Corporation and at the five schools within in the Empowerment Zone. It was also the first day of school for the zone's new Chief Executive Officer. Davion Lewis started at...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend awarded $2.4 million in federal raise grant
The City of South Bend has been awarded a $2.4 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund planning and engineering work related to the removal of antiquated highway infrastructure along the Eddy Street bridge over the St. Joseph River. The study area includes the cloverleaf interchanges on the Eddy Street bridge along with the street network around the South Bend Farmers Market.
abc57.com
Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
abc57.com
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
abc57.com
Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"
ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
22 WSBT
Plan approved for modifications to South Bend Near West Side neighborhood
New plans are in the works for the Near West Side neighborhood of South Bend. After the plan commission reaffirmed changes, this is now an official proposal for the city. New park space, zoning changes, and more, are potentially on the way. New improvements coming to the near west side...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - Questions are being raised about a possible accident involving a city-owned vehicle by the mayor of Michigan City. According to Michigan City Police, the Indiana State Police were brought in to conduct an independent investigation. Mayor Duane Parry was not at the city council meeting Tuesday...
