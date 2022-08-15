ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka

Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
buildingindiana.com

Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI

The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
#Medicaid#Medical Insurance#General Health
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend awarded $2.4 million in federal raise grant

The City of South Bend has been awarded a $2.4 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund planning and engineering work related to the removal of antiquated highway infrastructure along the Eddy Street bridge over the St. Joseph River. The study area includes the cloverleaf interchanges on the Eddy Street bridge along with the street network around the South Bend Farmers Market.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
ELKHART, IN
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"

ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers

Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

State Police Investigating Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - Questions are being raised about a possible accident involving a city-owned vehicle by the mayor of Michigan City. According to Michigan City Police, the Indiana State Police were brought in to conduct an independent investigation. Mayor Duane Parry was not at the city council meeting Tuesday...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

