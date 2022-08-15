Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg Schools bring back modified millage proposal
Just two weeks after Edwardsburg voters rejected a 60-million-dollar school millage, the district is trying again. The proposal has been modified and will be back on the ballot in November. Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent Jim Knoll told WSBT at first, he didn't anticipate bringing it back before the voters this early,...
22 WSBT
Double railroad tracks between Michigan City and Gary expected to be complete by 2024
26 miles of double railroad tracks are being installed between Michigan City and Gary. It’s a project designed to not only speed up but increase the amount of travel passenger travel by South Shore. Senator Mike Braun (R) said he helped with the original planning of the project, so...
22 WSBT
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Multi-billion-dollar plant possibly coming to St. Joseph County
A company is considering New Carlisle as a possible location for a multi-billion dollar car battery plant for electric vehicles. The company is called Ultium Cells LLC it is a venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution... Ultium Cells LLC has submitted a tax abatement application with St. Joseph...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Planning Commission sees St. Joseph County farmland rezoning request
52 acres of farmland east of Mishawaka are being proposed for commercial use. There are no buyers yet, this is just a proposal for rezoning. Some of the rezoning requests are for automobile dealerships or commercial use. This plot of land sits on the north side of Cleveland Road, west...
22 WSBT
Plan approved for modifications to South Bend Near West Side neighborhood
New plans are in the works for the Near West Side neighborhood of South Bend. After the plan commission reaffirmed changes, this is now an official proposal for the city. New park space, zoning changes, and more, are potentially on the way. New improvements coming to the near west side...
22 WSBT
Expanded gaming area opens at Four Winds Casino South Bend
A major part of the Four Winds Casino expansion in South Bend is complete. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this morning for the expanded gaming area. It's now ready for players -- and includes 850 slot machines, more table games, and a new high-limit area.
22 WSBT
Northern Indiana man charged and arrested for entering Capitol during January 6 riot
A northern Indiana man accused of entering the Capitol Grounds in the Jan 6, 2021 riot was arrested. Documents say Ian Ross Horvath, 28, of Argos was charged with 2 counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and 2 counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
22 WSBT
Endangered monarch butterflies to soon migrate from Michiana
Butterflies can be found all around Michiana in spring and summer. One popular species of butterfly has dwindled in numbers over the last several years. WSBT visited Sarett Nature Center in Berrien County to find out what’s causing monarch butterflies to disappear. Just within the past few weeks, monarch...
22 WSBT
Police, neighbors searching for answers in double homicide investigation
Police are searching for answers after what started as a death investigation in South Bend – is now being called a double homicide. Police aren’t sharing many details at this moment. WSBT has asked many questions, like how long the bodies had been in the house, possible factors...
22 WSBT
Berrien County Youth Fair continues through Saturday
If you are looking for something fun The Berrien County Youth Fair started on Monday. You and your family can enjoy the fair now through Saturday. There are different events happening each day this week that you can go see. Such as a tractor pull, concert and demolition derby are just a few of things.
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Local restaurant closes
After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
22 WSBT
Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart hit and run crash
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit and run crash in Elkhart. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Indiana Ave. and Sterling Ave. on Monday at around 9:46 a.m. The investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on E. Indiana Ave. when...
22 WSBT
Update: Niles Police seeking answers after deadly shooting
Neighbors are shocked at recent violence in Niles, where a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning. WSBT contacted Niles Police several times regarding this incident. Police say they need your help if you know who caused this tragedy. “He never messed with anybody, done a lot of...
22 WSBT
Nappanee man dead after weekend crash
A Nappanee man is dead after an accident Sunday morning in Michigan. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says they were called to N US 131 at midnight Sunday morning for a crash involving two vehicles. Police state an Audi A4 driven by a resident of Plainwell, MI rear-ended 58-year-old Harlan...
22 WSBT
Audric Estime Aims High Heading Into Sophomore Year
"I expect to have a great year. I expect to be one of the best running backs in the country," said Audric Estime, Notre Dame sophomore running back. Audric Estime certainly isn't short on confidence. Weighing in at 229 pounds, the Irish sophomore running back isn't short on braun either.
22 WSBT
Elkhart man dead after car crashes into semi truck
An Elkhart man is dead after a head-on crash with a semi truck. Police say this happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Joshua Martens of Elkhart was driving on US 20, just east of County Road 31. Investigators say he reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a semi truck.
22 WSBT
One dead after car crashes into trailer in Nappanee
One man is dead after a crash in Nappanee. Police say Ross Boxell was heading west on East Market Street on Tuesday, when witnesses say he crossed the center line. Boxell hit the trailer of a vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction. Boxell's vehicle flew into the air,...
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Bremen Lions
BREMEN — In Bremen, there's high optimism for 2022. The Lions return 13 starters from last year's 7-4 team, including 1000-yard rusher Lance Moser. But being the smallest school in the NIC, the Lions also know winning on Friday, means executing on an extremely high level. "We can't be...
