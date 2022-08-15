ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg Schools bring back modified millage proposal

Just two weeks after Edwardsburg voters rejected a 60-million-dollar school millage, the district is trying again. The proposal has been modified and will be back on the ballot in November. Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent Jim Knoll told WSBT at first, he didn't anticipate bringing it back before the voters this early,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
22 WSBT

Expanded gaming area opens at Four Winds Casino South Bend

A major part of the Four Winds Casino expansion in South Bend is complete. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this morning for the expanded gaming area. It's now ready for players -- and includes 850 slot machines, more table games, and a new high-limit area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Northern Indiana man charged and arrested for entering Capitol during January 6 riot

A northern Indiana man accused of entering the Capitol Grounds in the Jan 6, 2021 riot was arrested. Documents say Ian Ross Horvath, 28, of Argos was charged with 2 counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and 2 counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
ARGOS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowerment Zone#Indiana State#Navarre Middle School
22 WSBT

Endangered monarch butterflies to soon migrate from Michiana

Butterflies can be found all around Michiana in spring and summer. One popular species of butterfly has dwindled in numbers over the last several years. WSBT visited Sarett Nature Center in Berrien County to find out what’s causing monarch butterflies to disappear. Just within the past few weeks, monarch...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Berrien County Youth Fair continues through Saturday

If you are looking for something fun The Berrien County Youth Fair started on Monday. You and your family can enjoy the fair now through Saturday. There are different events happening each day this week that you can go see. Such as a tractor pull, concert and demolition derby are just a few of things.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Local restaurant closes

After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart hit and run crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit and run crash in Elkhart. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Indiana Ave. and Sterling Ave. on Monday at around 9:46 a.m. The investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on E. Indiana Ave. when...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Niles Police seeking answers after deadly shooting

Neighbors are shocked at recent violence in Niles, where a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning. WSBT contacted Niles Police several times regarding this incident. Police say they need your help if you know who caused this tragedy. “He never messed with anybody, done a lot of...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Nappanee man dead after weekend crash

A Nappanee man is dead after an accident Sunday morning in Michigan. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says they were called to N US 131 at midnight Sunday morning for a crash involving two vehicles. Police state an Audi A4 driven by a resident of Plainwell, MI rear-ended 58-year-old Harlan...
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

Audric Estime Aims High Heading Into Sophomore Year

"I expect to have a great year. I expect to be one of the best running backs in the country," said Audric Estime, Notre Dame sophomore running back. Audric Estime certainly isn't short on confidence. Weighing in at 229 pounds, the Irish sophomore running back isn't short on braun either.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart man dead after car crashes into semi truck

An Elkhart man is dead after a head-on crash with a semi truck. Police say this happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Joshua Martens of Elkhart was driving on US 20, just east of County Road 31. Investigators say he reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a semi truck.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

One dead after car crashes into trailer in Nappanee

One man is dead after a crash in Nappanee. Police say Ross Boxell was heading west on East Market Street on Tuesday, when witnesses say he crossed the center line. Boxell hit the trailer of a vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction. Boxell's vehicle flew into the air,...
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Bremen Lions

BREMEN — In Bremen, there's high optimism for 2022. The Lions return 13 starters from last year's 7-4 team, including 1000-yard rusher Lance Moser. But being the smallest school in the NIC, the Lions also know winning on Friday, means executing on an extremely high level. "We can't be...
BREMEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy