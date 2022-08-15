ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River

By Evan Sasiela and Camille Fine, USA TODAY NETWORK
Tree Vistas in Ionia Township, Michigan, celebrated its grand opening Thursday, Aug. 11. Courtesy of Tree Vistas

IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort.

Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday, Aug. 11, outside of Grand Rapids in Ionia Township.

The resort is surrounded by the treetops and includes pathways that lead to the Fred Meijer Grand River Valley Trail and Grand River , where a bonfire pit, grill and benches are located on its northern bank.

Tree Vistas' creators Brian Coates and Greg Filipek wanted to build a unique and natural getaway that doesn't really exist in Michigan, they said.

“Hopefully it’s a bucket list for people,” Coates said.

Tree Vistas at 4200 Smokey Road debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday, Aug. 11, outside of Grand Rapids in Ionia Township. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
The Tree Vistas property with Winding Springs Treehouse has pathways that access the Grand River with a bonfire pit. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
Tree Vistas celebrated its grand opening Thursday, Aug. 11. Courtesy of Tree Vistas

Coates said Tree Vistas will help its guests reconnect with nature and enjoy various activities on six acres of land.

"Large windows create open views and minimal yet sophisticated decor allows for the outdoors to come in," the website states.

TV show 'Treehouse Masters' inspires development

After watching “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet, Coates and Filipek learned how to build, develop, and market their idea.

“What we found out really quickly is this is a very unique thing to do in Michigan and there aren’t treehouse builders in Michigan,” Filipek said.

He and Coates did the majority of the interior work – including insulation, wood, flooring, stairways, doors and shower installation.

The treehouse has a patio for scenic viewing, with a primary bedroom, living room area, kitchen, restroom, shower, washer and dryer inside. Up the spiral staircase is a bunk bed and flat screen TV. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
Tree Vistas business partners Brian Coates and Greg Filipek did the majority of the interior work – including insulation, wood, flooring, stairways, doors and shower installation. Courtesy of Tree Vistas

What does the treehouse look like? How expensive is it?

The house was designed by its owners to be surrounded by nine trees, including one it's built around.

“We let the property define what the house looks like,” Filipek said. “It had to have a wow factor to it.”

The treehouse has a patio for scenic viewing, with a primary bedroom, living room area, restroom, glass shower, washer and dryer inside. Up the spiral staircase is a bunk bed and flat screen TV.

The kitchen is equipped with dishes, utensils, cookware, a fridge, electric cooktop, microwave, Keurig, toaster, and electric griddle, according to the website.

The treehouse sleeps six with the addition of a sleeper sofa in the living room. There's also a bonfire pit steps away from the house.

A bonfire pit is just steps away from the Winding Springs treehouse. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
A primary bedroom in the Winding Springs treehouse at Tree Vistas resort in Ionia Township, Michigan. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
The kitchen in Winding Springs treehouse. Courtesy of Tree Vistas
The upstairs bedroom has a bunk bed with views of the surrounding woods. Courtesy of Tree Vistas

Tree Vistas plans to add a station for kayaking on the Grand River and additional treehouses in the future. Winding Springs is currently the only treehouse available.

Coates credited local businesses – including Horrocks Nursery Farms, Sozo Coffee Roasting and Steele Street Brewing, and Wild Card Construction – for supporting the project.

“Hopefully we can improve tourism here and help give back to the businesses," Coates said.

Bookings are available online at treevistas.com . The rate is $299 plus taxes and fees for any day through the rest of 2022.

Follow reporter Evan Sasiela on Twitter: @SalsaEvan

Contributing: The Journal Sentinel-Standard

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River

