WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
Montana Attorney General Says Fentanyl Is Top Public Safety Threat
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently announced that anti-drug task forces here in Montana are on pace to triple the record set last year for fentanyl seizures, and have already taken 58 times more fentanyl off the streets this year compared to all of 2019. AG Knudsen also noted that...
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC
July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
Montana Ranks in the Top Ten in the Nation in Hiring Struggles
You've likely seen signs on doors of restaurants and other businesses in Montana telling people that the business is short-staffed. It's been that way for a while, I started seeing them around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hard to have employees if you aren't operating at normal capacity, so it makes sense. But, some businesses are still struggling to hire new employees in Montana. So much so, that Montana ranks in the top ten worst states for hiring in the nation.
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant
As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?
When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings
Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
Visit Montana the Right Way: 4 Ways to be a Better, Smarter Tourist in Montana
No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that list of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler, but perhaps save some money too? Yes.
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Billings Builder is Ready to Go as State Approves 3D Home Printing
Your next new home in the Treasure State could be constructed by 3D printing technology, thanks to the recent approval of the building technique by the State of Montana Department of Labor and Industry. You may be familiar with hobby-level 3D printers. The inexpensive model seen below is available online...
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming
As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
