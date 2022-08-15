ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
MONTANA STATE
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho

Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
MONTANA STATE
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC

July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
MONTANA STATE
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Ranks in the Top Ten in the Nation in Hiring Struggles

You've likely seen signs on doors of restaurants and other businesses in Montana telling people that the business is short-staffed. It's been that way for a while, I started seeing them around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hard to have employees if you aren't operating at normal capacity, so it makes sense. But, some businesses are still struggling to hire new employees in Montana. So much so, that Montana ranks in the top ten worst states for hiring in the nation.
MONTANA STATE
Electric Buses Are Coming to Billings Thanks to $3.8 Million Grant

As a result of the Federal Transit Administration's new Low-No Emission and Bus Facilities Program, you'll soon see MET Transit buses around town that aren't like their usual fleet. That's because instead of guzzling gasoline, they'll need to charge overnight. That's right, they're electric buses. The grant will also help improve the bus stations with charging stations and training of staff. But, when will we see them? That answer remains to be seen for now.
BILLINGS, MT
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?

When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming

As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

