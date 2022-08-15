ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?

By John Paul Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8SRJ_0hIIZOsf00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon.

What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?

“I think it’s very important for people to get training,” said Roger Moore, a partner and trainer at Peacekeepers Training. “Unfortunately, a lot of people buy a gun but then they don’t take the steps to learn how to properly use that gun.”

Moore said that he suggests formal weapons training even for people who have a lot of experience around them.

Report: Kansas City on verge of future ‘Hazardous Heat Zone’

“I honestly have run across a lot of folks who grew up around firearms — hunting and things like that — but carrying a firearm for personal protection is a different world.”

Missouri not only allows for legal gun owners to conceal carry without a permit but also for people to openly carry weapons. There are no special restrictions or differences when it comes to concealed carry and open carry laws.

“From a tactics point of view, I strongly discourage open carry to people who are going to carry a firearm,” Moore said. “That’s just because you don’t want to tell the bad guy who to shoot first.”

Missouri also doesn’t place many restrictions on the type of weapon you can conceal or open carry. Moore advised that openly carrying long weapons is a bad idea, as it brings attention to the carrier.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

“Guns are kind of like parachutes,” Moore said. “If you ever need one and you don’t have one, then you’re unlikely to need one again.”

Where Does a Missouri CCW Permit Work?

If you’re traveling across state lines with a weapon, it’s a good idea to plan ahead. Not all states have the same openness to concealed weapons as Missouri.

“I really encourage people to make sure that if you’re traveling, do a little research before you go to that jurisdiction,” Moore said.

Status States
MO permit not valid California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington
MO permit valid if you’re over 21 Alaska, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Virginia
MO permit valid with written agreement Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas
MO permit valid with no/little restrictions All other states
Information courtesy of Missouri Attorney General’s website
Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run

Where Can Someone Carry in Missouri?

Some of the most notable places you are not allowed to carry a weapon include:

  • A law enforcement office or station without consent from the chief law enforcement officer.
  • Within 25 feet of a polling place on election day.
  • Any adult or juvenile detention or correctional facility.
  • Any courthouse.
  • Any meeting place for local government or general assembly.
  • Any building licensed to sell alcohol unless you have consent from the owner or manager. If it’s a restaurant, the business has to receive at least 51% of its income from food for someone to legally carry a weapon in it.
  • Airports.
  • Any school, college, or university without the consent of school officials.
  • Child care facilities without consent from the manager.
  • Riverboats without consent.
  • Amusement parks.
  • Churches.
FBI operation locates over 80 child sex trafficking victims, including in KC

One of the benefits of getting a concealed carry permit is that it allows you to carry a weapon in a few places that permitless carriers cannot. For example, someone with a concealed carry permit can carry inside of a church but someone carrying without a permit cannot take their weapon inside. These special exceptions are covered in the class required for people to get a CCW permit.

Generally, no one can carry weapons inside a federal area unless they are a part of a security or military team.

If the owner of private property has decided that the area is off-limits to concealed firearms, firearms are not allowed. The property owner has to have a sign prohibiting firearms in a prominent space. This is why people are not allowed to carry firearms in places such as shopping malls. Elishsha Dicken, the man who used his concealed weapon to bring down the shooter at Indiana’s Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, 2022 . was not supposed to have his weapon inside the building.

How to Get a Concealed Carry Permit in Missouri

People who want to get a carry concealed weapons permit for the first time need to make an appointment at the Greene County Justice Center . At this appointment, applicants need:

  • A Missouri driver’s license.
  • Proof of proper training.
  • $100 for a carry concealed weapon application fee.
How often does a ‘good guy with a gun’ end an attack?

“The concealed carry program is basically a one-day safety course that meets the requirement of statute to receive a CCW license from the state of Missouri,” Moore said. Depending on how many people sign up, Peacekeepers Training periodically holds its CCW permit training courses at Missouri State University’s indoor range.

People who have been convicted of a felony or are under the age of 18 may not get a concealed carry permit or possess a firearm in Missouri unless they have a unique situation. Interestingly, felons can own antique firearms legally in Missouri and hunt with them. Felony convictions do not take away a person’s right to hunt — only to own modern firearms.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and other permit-issuing organizations in Missouri are not allowed to give out information on who has a concealed carry permit or how many permits it has issued, so it can be difficult to know how many permits have been issued in the area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 24

Calvin Love
3d ago

The thought of wanting a gun is there. But acting on that thought you give power to death. Our thoughts and words cant be seen but energy around us vibrating low or high knows where to stay. So we have to watch what we say. Hard to explain but words are very powerful.

Reply(3)
6
Dan Kent
3d ago

How many of the states that do not recognize or permit are Blue States?

Reply(1)
11
Related
dakotafreepress.com

Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
KANSAS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Oregon, MO
State
Hawaii State
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
grocerydive.com

Buc-ee’s announces store in Missouri, will expand West in 2024

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based convenience-store and truck-stop chain known for its massive stores and array of food options, will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield, Missouri, — its first in the state — on Aug. 23. Since expanding outside of Texas in 2019, Buc-ee's has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
kttn.com

Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Fbi#Guns#Antique Firearms
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Renew Missouri applauds passage of Inflation Reduction Act

(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
IOWA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy