Jean Marie Milliner, 90
Jean Marie Milliner, age 90 of Shelbyville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Louisville. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Leitchfield the daughter of the late James Horace and Antha Vivian Fraze Miller. Jean was a member of Big Clifty Methodist Church. She...
Lavonna Brock, 67
Lavonna Brock, age 67 of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1955, in Leitchfield, the daughter of John and Charlene Clark Tuncil. Lavonna loved gardening and working with her flowers. She enjoyed reading, crafts and...
Man murdered in Logan Co. was member of 101st Airborne at Ft. Campbell
The man found murdered in Logan County early Saturday morning was a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Visalia, California, was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon, according to multiple media reports.
Grayson Co. Schools partnering Dollywood Foundation to provide free books to children ages birth to 5
Grayson County Schools is partnering with the Dollywood Foundation to provide one engaging, high-quality book per month to Grayson County children between birth and five-years-old. The books will be delivered directly to the children’s homes, at no cost to families. “Grayson County Schools is incredibly excited about helping young...
Nash, Brooks, and Crume lead Grayson County to strong finish in Cross Country opener
Grayson County High School cross country opened its regular season on Tuesday night with a third-place finish in the KY-IN Border Clash held in Owensboro. The Cougars were paced on the evening by Peyton Nash, Houston Brooks, and Jackson Crume. Nash finished second overall in the highly competitive meet with...
Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger
An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
8-year-old Caneyville girl, inspired by her mother’s story, spearheads fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House
An eight-year-old Caneyville girl, inspired by how the Ronald McDonald House took care of her mother 17 years ago, took it upon herself to collect thousands of aluminum pull tabs and donate the tabs to the facility that was so important to her family. The mission of the Ronald McDonald...
GCHS Chamber Orchestra one of only two orchestras selected to perform at music educator event via statewide competition
The Grayson County High School Chamber Orchestra has been selected to perform at the 2023 Kentucky Music Educator Association Professional Development Conference. “This is a very prestigious honor for the students and their directors, Adam and Stacy French, as one of only two high school orchestra programs selected statewide to perform,” school officials said.
GC Fiscal Court: Magistrates vote to give GC Water District $150k to finish Caneyville water system rehab project
Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to provide additional funds to help finish the Caneyville Water District (CWD) rehab project. The Grayson County Water District (GCWD) recently took over operations of the CWD, and as of August 1, 2022, the GCWD is “fully managing” the CWD, according to longtime GCWD Operator Jeremy Woosley.
Latest Boil Water Advisory issued for portion of Leitchfield lifted
The Boil Water Advisory issued for a section of Leitchfield has been lifted. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory was issued on Wednesday for the William Thomason Byway from Grayson Springs Road to Hwy 62, Elizabethtown Road from Grayson Springs Road to 2525 Elizabethtown Road, including all of Fountain View Estates.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for area of Leitchfield including portion of Grayson Springs Rd.
Leitchfield Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Leitchfield. Utilities officials recommend boiling water at a rolling boil for three minutes before using in cooking or drinking. The affected areas include the William Thomason Byway from Grayson Springs Road to Hwy 62, Elizabethtown Road from Grayson...
