Brownsville, KY

k105.com

Jean Marie Milliner, 90

Jean Marie Milliner, age 90 of Shelbyville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Louisville. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Leitchfield the daughter of the late James Horace and Antha Vivian Fraze Miller. Jean was a member of Big Clifty Methodist Church. She...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
k105.com

Lavonna Brock, 67

Lavonna Brock, age 67 of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. She was born on March 3, 1955, in Leitchfield, the daughter of John and Charlene Clark Tuncil. Lavonna loved gardening and working with her flowers. She enjoyed reading, crafts and...
BIG CLIFTY, KY
k105.com

Man murdered in Logan Co. was member of 101st Airborne at Ft. Campbell

The man found murdered in Logan County early Saturday morning was a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Visalia, California, was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon, according to multiple media reports.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger

An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GCHS Chamber Orchestra one of only two orchestras selected to perform at music educator event via statewide competition

The Grayson County High School Chamber Orchestra has been selected to perform at the 2023 Kentucky Music Educator Association Professional Development Conference. “This is a very prestigious honor for the students and their directors, Adam and Stacy French, as one of only two high school orchestra programs selected statewide to perform,” school officials said.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GC Fiscal Court: Magistrates vote to give GC Water District $150k to finish Caneyville water system rehab project

Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to provide additional funds to help finish the Caneyville Water District (CWD) rehab project. The Grayson County Water District (GCWD) recently took over operations of the CWD, and as of August 1, 2022, the GCWD is “fully managing” the CWD, according to longtime GCWD Operator Jeremy Woosley.
CANEYVILLE, KY
k105.com

Latest Boil Water Advisory issued for portion of Leitchfield lifted

The Boil Water Advisory issued for a section of Leitchfield has been lifted. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory was issued on Wednesday for the William Thomason Byway from Grayson Springs Road to Hwy 62, Elizabethtown Road from Grayson Springs Road to 2525 Elizabethtown Road, including all of Fountain View Estates.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

