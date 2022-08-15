ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD sees increase in number of fatal wrecks, surpasses 2021 numbers

By Curtis Jackson
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Last year, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to eight fatal wrecks throughout the entire year.

Eight months into this year, the department has already responded to 12 accidents involving the death of a person. According to Sergeant Charlie Eipper, of those 12 fatal wrecks, at least half involved motorcycles. One of which the driver had purchased just two days prior to his death,

Eipper said proper training could be the difference between life and death.

Wichita Falls PD confirm 12th fatal wreck of 2022

Its been a very busy year for the Wichita Falls Police and Fire Department, and still, four and a half months left of the year.

“This one’s got my attention just because it’s been very close in time here in just the last couple of months and especially with motorcycles,” Eipper said.

Eipper said the department can only do so much and says ultimately it comes down to the driver.

“That’s what’s difficult. We can encourage as much as possible, we try to get out and we try to do law enforcement, enforcing the speed limits, and so forth to keep people safe, but what it comes down to ultimately is that individual driver’s responsibility,” Eipper said.

With half of the fatalities involving motorcycles, Eipper said proper training is crucial.

“With one of our accidents with a motorcycle was the driver had the motorcycle for only a couple of days prior to the crash and so we get out there and we think we have the skills and capabilities to handle that very powerful vehicle and it gets out of hand, you lose control and you are in trouble,” Eipper said.

Eipper said for those on the road abiding by all traffic laws you can also help with accident numbers just by simply being aware of your surroundings.

“When you’re out there, especially at intersections and you get a green light, don’t assume that everybody is going to stop for their red. That’s how you get in trouble. Keep your head on a swivel, and give yourself a couple of seconds before entering into that intersection just to make sure it’s safe,” Eipper said.

Archer City family thankful for community support after losing home to fire

All good tips that could help keep you from being seriously injured or potentially killed.

Eipper wants to encourage anyone riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet, and for those commuting on a daily basis, Eipper said to practice patience while on the road.

