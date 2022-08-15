ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

First Light Federal Credit Union to launch YouTube show

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — First Light Federal Credit Union will launch a new bilingual, economic show to help the Borderland with financial wellness. The show called, 'Get Lit with First Light' will debut on YouTube at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Paulette Murguia is one of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Habitat for Humanity El Paso feels impacts of inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — While the consumer price index report for July shows that inflation has slowed, it still remains at record highs. One thing that has significantly increased is the cost to build new homes. KFOX14 spoke with Thelma Ramos, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

California-based film production to open headquarters in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A film and production company will be operating its headquarters in Las Cruces. California-based 828 Productions joined Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. The production company plans to invest $75 million to build...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
EL PASO, TX

