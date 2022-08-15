Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
First Light Federal Credit Union to launch YouTube show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — First Light Federal Credit Union will launch a new bilingual, economic show to help the Borderland with financial wellness. The show called, 'Get Lit with First Light' will debut on YouTube at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Paulette Murguia is one of the...
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
Habitat for Humanity El Paso feels impacts of inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — While the consumer price index report for July shows that inflation has slowed, it still remains at record highs. One thing that has significantly increased is the cost to build new homes. KFOX14 spoke with Thelma Ramos, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, a...
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
New Pet Wellness Clinic to open in Sparks to address overpopulation of strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
California-based film production to open headquarters in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A film and production company will be operating its headquarters in Las Cruces. California-based 828 Productions joined Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. The production company plans to invest $75 million to build...
Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
El Pasoans invited to city budget meeting to get their questions answered
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to its budget meeting to get the facts and answers to their questions. The City of El Paso will provide an overview of the Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
El Paso Electric's transition to smart meters expected to have customers paying more
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric (EPE) customers may have to pay more on their electric bill as the utility works to replace outdated hand-read electricity meters with smart meters. The El Paso City Council approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric (EPE) Advanced Metering System...
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
El Paso Housing Authority fears losing homes due to Bride of the Americas expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
Stem cell donor drive to be held for 5-year-old El Paso native battling leukemia
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with non-profit DKMS to host a blood stem cell donor drive to find a matching donor for 5-year-old blood cancer patient and El Paso Native, Dak Lopez. Lopez was recently diagnosed with leukemia and he has since...
