TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Brody Malone sprinted to the lead at the U.S. Championships on Thursday, posting an all-around score of 88.942 in the last major tuneup before this fall’s world championships. Malone posted the highest score on the high bar — an event he won a bronze medal on at the 2021 world championships — and looked at ease in his role as the new standard-bearer for the men’s program following three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s retirement following the 2020 Olympics. Asher Hong, an 18-year-old competing at nationals as a senior for the first time, is in second after posting an 85.480 followed by Donnell Whittenburg at 84.774. The 28-year-old Whittenburg, a two-time world championship medalist, had contemplated retirement last summer but instead is sticking around hoping to earn a spot on the world championship team. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a member of the 2020 Olympic team, is in fourth. The finals wrap up Saturday.

SPORTS ・ 4 MINUTES AGO