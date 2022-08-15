Read full article on original website
Football team looks to get in on championship act at Neshannock
Rumor has it a major repaving project has been planned for Mitchell Road in Neshannock this fall. Over the last year or so, there have been so many championship parades in front of the high school that the traffic pattern has worn grooves in the pavement. OK, no such rumors...
Coach bets on data-driven approach to get Riverside back on track
Second-year coach Fran Ramsden has a tool he plans to use to liberally to help his Riverside team turn things around after a 1-8 season. Ramsden is a believer in the idea that certain parts of the game correlate most directly with winning: explosive plays of 20 yards or more, sacks or turnovers, for example. His stat sheets have columns for those type of plays.
